Nazreem Musa on gender fluidity in the Malaysian fashion industry

An industry staple, Nazreem Musa is no stranger to Malaysian fashion. Here’s the star’s take on gender fluidity in Malaysia’s fashion sphere.

During our recent shoot for Lifestyle Asia KL’s Digital Cover with Cartier, Nazreem Musa shares with us his thoughts on the state of expression in the Malaysian fashion industry — especially when it comes to gender fluidity. After all, the glamorous yet humble personality is the very personification of gender fluidity.

For Nazreem, the future for gender fluidity in the fashion industry here in Malaysia seems positive. In fact, he has already seen progress. “Gender fluidity in the Malaysian fashion industry is really blooming, in my opinion. People are starting to understand and accept it,” he quips with a smile filled with pride.

Genderless fashion might not be new throughout the world but for many, stepping out of the confines of normalcy might still garner a curious look or two. However, leave it to Nazreem to lead the way and change perceptions. The stylish figure has been donning genderless fashion for a long time and he’s grateful to be part of the journey.

Proving that rules don’t exist when it comes to style, Nazreem Musa himself has garnered a myriad of standout fashion moments throughout the years. They include his light blue tech wear ensemble by Kit Woo for KLFW, a top-to-bottom black outfit with a long coat donned with striking red flowers, an ombre brown and black set reminiscent of most sensual silhouettes, an elevated traditional costume for Eid with clashing motifs, as well as a completely brown structured power suit for one of Alia Bastamam’s runway shows. These divine looks highlight Nazreem’s security and comfort in being whoever he wants.

“I’m really happy that I’m part of that journey; that I’m receiving recognition and acknowledgment for genderless fashion,” shares Nazreem. Seeing how colourful the fashion scene is now when he attends social events is a sign that there’s light at the end of the fashion tunnel.

When asked about what he hopes will happen for the fashion industry in Malaysia, Nazreem wishes that local talents and designers will be recognised internationally. “I hope that international buyers will come to Malaysia and I want Malaysia to be known as pioneers in fashion,” he explains.

The possibility of more local fashion labels getting widespread global exposure sure is music to our ears. What are your thoughts on gender fluidity in the fashion industry here in Malaysia?

(All images from @nazreemmusa)