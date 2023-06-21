NCT’s Taeyong named LOEWE’s newest global ambassador

The well-known Spanish fashion brand LOEWE has recently unveiled its newest global ambassador, Taeyong who’s a member of the K-pop group NCT.

NCT’s Taeyong is the new face of LOEWE

LOEWE, the renowned Spanish fashion brand with a remarkable legacy of 177 years, has recently announced that NCT’s Taeyong will be their newest global brand ambassador. This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone for Taeyong, who is well-known for his keen interest in fashion and his unique personal style.

As LOEWE’s global brand ambassador, Taeyong will be collaborating with the brand’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, who expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing Taeyong’s extensive experience in diverse domains such as composition, performance, and visual creation. Anderson’s eagerness to work with Taeyong is a testament to the artist’s talent and creative vision.

For Taeyong, the partnership with LOEWE is a dream come true. He expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that he has been inspired by the Spanish fashion house’s designs and the brand’s unique sensibility and philosophy. The South Korean artiste’s artful mix and match of garments have made him a fashion icon, and his collaboration with LOEWE promises to deliver exciting content and experiences for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Taeyong’s inaugural official event as LOEWE’s ambassador will be the highly anticipated ‘LOEWE 2024 Spring-Summer Men’s Runway’ show, set to take place in the fashion capital of Paris. This event, which is sure to be a high-profile affair, will showcase Taeyong’s unique personal style and his ability to mix and match garments in a way that is both artful and inspiring.

The partnership between LOEWE and Taeyong, coupled with NCT’s upcoming concerts, promises to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans. This new collaboration is set to bring a fresh perspective to the fashion industry, as two creative powerhouses come together to produce exciting content and experiences for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Taeyong and LOEWE have in store for us in the coming months and years.

Who’s Taeyong of NCT, one of K-pop’s biggest boy group?

Taeyong is a multi-talented artist who has been making waves in the K-pop industry as a member of NCT. He is known for his exceptional performance skills, engaging vocals, and stunning visuals, and has been recognised as a versatile artist who can adapt to various music styles and transformations. Over the years, Taeyong has released music with different sub-units of NCT, which has helped him gain a massive following worldwide.

In June 2023, Taeyong released his much-anticipated first solo album, which was highly praised by fans and critics alike. The album, titled SHALALA, showcases Taeyong’s songwriting and composition skills, as well as his ability to capture his emotions and convey them through his music. The album reached No. 1 on various charts worldwide, including the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 31 regions, the iTunes Albums Chart worldwide, and the QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart in China. The album’s title track, SHALALA, also reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 14 regions and skyrocketed to No. 1 on Japan’s local platform AWA’s real-time chart.

(All images courtesy of LOEWE)