Want to embrace race season all year long? You’re going to love these F1-inspired kicks.

New Balance and Paris fashion label Casablanca have been scoring points with their sneaker collaboration, which counts fans like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Now, the two brands are revving up to launch yet another pair that’s sure to sell out: the New Balance x Casablanca XC-72 sneakers.

First previewed in the latter’s Grand Prix-inspired collection for Fall/Winter 2021, the XC-72 kicks are made to mirror the race cars on the Formula One circuit. In fact, Casablanca designers Charaf Tajer and Steve Grimes have described the pair as “sports car for your feet”.

The most obvious nods to those speedsters can be found in the streamlined design of the XC-72 sneakers, as well as their loud colours and rugged outsoles resembling tyres. But the shoes also borrow plenty of elements from the 327 sneakers that New Balance and Casablanca released for their first collaboration.

XC-72 sneakers in red/yellow (Photo credit: New Balance)

There’s the distinctive split sole unit, featuring a stripe that runs down the front of the sneakers. One side of the outsole features a rugged texture resembling race tyres, while the other side is dotted with circular nubs like those on the 327.

Besides the red and yellow colourway, the XC-72 sneakers also come in orange and green — a reference to the hues seen on the 327 kicks.

XC-72 sneakers in orange/green (Photo credit: New Balance)

New Balance x Casablanca XC-72: Singapore launch info

The New Balance x Casablanca XC-72 sneakers are set to launch globally on Friday, 27 August. You can shop both colourways online on newbalance.com, and if you’re in Singapore, in-store at Dover Street Market Singapore.

Ahead of the release, take a closer look at the kicks below.

(Photo credit: New Balance)

(Photo credit: New Balance)

(Photo credit: New Balance)

(Photo credit: New Balance)

Header photo credit: New Balance

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore