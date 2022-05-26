Aigner, Hackett London and MIND/KIND open at LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre

Plenty of new boutiques are opening in shopping centres in KL and Penang throughout 2022.

Post-pandemic brought a raft of revenges from spending to travelling. It seems 2022 is the year where people are reintroduced to the modern way of life – splashing out on things that really elevate our quality of life. Have you borne witness to the snaking queues outside numerous branded boutiques? Or were you one of those who stood in line for the latest fashion drops?

Early this year, LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre finally opened after several months of delay. It looks as though the highly anticipated The Exchange Mall, which has assembled a formidable cast of luxury brands, will be up and running very soon. Meanwhile, make your trips down to these boutiques, either brand new or entirely refurbished to offer your greater retail experiences, we are highlighting below. Although the pandemic might have lent a rocket to e-commerce, nothing beats shopping in person and trying on that piece of garment or handbag you have been eyeing for some time.

New boutiques opening in shopping centres in KL and Penang in 2022:

The Melium Group brings Aigner, Hackett London and MIND/KIND to LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre

For your leatherware needs, drop by the latest Aigner boutique located at LaLaport BBCC, as The Melium Group unveils an inviting space spanning 1,296 square feet adorned with the brand’s signature bags in an assortment of styles. As to not distract you from eyeing that perfect silhouette, interiors are coloured neutral contrasted with metallic and gilded finishing. The showpiece is the island display radiating Aigner’s iconic creations such as the Mariella. The new bag haven is Aigner’s third standalone boutique in KL after Suria KLCC and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

British menswear label Hackett London has a new home at LaLaport BBCC. Long favoured by gentleman of all ages thanks to their elegant structures, precise tailoring and timeless appeal, the jackets, jumpers and polo shirts straddling casual and formal by Hackett London transcend short-lived seasonal trends. The new boutique covering 1,249 square feet is a modern, spacious exhibit of British refinement modelled after a Savile Row store. Exclusive to this location is a range of Harry polo shirts in a rainbow of colours. With plush seating aplenty inside the boutique, you can luxuriate in comfort while mulling over which to pick out from the rack.

Everyone loves a multilabel store, particularly one well stocked with the latest fashionable offerings, from the hottest streetwear label to the cult brand adored by only those in the know. MIND/KIND, a concept boutique spanning 3,500 square feet, is just what a fashion maven craves. Housing 16 brands from style capitals Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, Milan and Los Angeles, including 1017 ALYX 9SM, MCM, GCDS, Axel Arigato, Maison Kitsune, Naked Wolfe, Acme de la Vie, Superplastic, Stampd, Blue Sky Inn, Repose Japan, Fiorucci, Barrow, Hogan, Ksubi and Frame, you are spoiled for choice. Better yet, you will discover men’s and women’s articles, from outerwear to accessories, and from athleisure to streetwear.

The boutiques open daily, 11am-8.30pm

Cartier opens a spacious boutique at The Gardens Mall

Inspired by Malaysia’s luxuriant nature, Cartier’s latest retail offering is the first of its kind in Malaysia – experiential confines of a lush garden spanning 409 square metres. The interiors are deliberately curated to whisk guests to gilded grounds the moment they step inside the stunning golden façade. The centrepiece of the boutique is a chandelier of fallen leaves, alongside a floor-to-ceiling wall that epitomises Cartier’s craftsmanship.

On the wall, 20,000 mosaic pieces took in excess of five months from start to complete, created using ancestral stone marquetry techniques, and together, they depict Cartier’s emblematic panthers in their most natural environment.

For the most discerning of shoppers, a semi-private alcove offers privacy, while a VIP lounge is decked out in furniture teeming with local influence. The boutique is thoughtfully demarcated into various sections – bridal, care service, foyer and much more – yet they are bound by a common theme that seeks to transport shoppers to the Cartier garden.

It opens daily, 10am-10pm

Burberry reopens to a new concept at The Gardens Mall

Burberry reopened at The Gardens Mall following an overhaul to exhibit a new concept collaboratively shaped by artist/architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, who is known for his minimalist approach towards designing interiors, furniture and objets d’art. The new boutique marries elements of brutalism in a luxurious setting, as well as fixtures exclusively designed by De Cotiis, where the focus naturally falls on the latest seasonal collection on display. The house motifs of the British fashion label such as the signature beige colour and the iconic tartan are ingeniously embedded into the boutique, endowing it a contemporary vibe but one that is decidedly Burberry.

It opens daily, 10am-10pm

Bonia’s stunning flagship gallery opened at Suria KLCC

A vibrant gallery spanning 2,211 square feet, designed by London-based Oskar Kohnen, the flagship boutique of Bonia is an invitation for shoppers to acquaint themselves with the brand’s progressive evolution as a lifestyle and luxury purveyor. Pastel hues stand out in this experiential space teeming with grey terrazzo flooring, black and green marble, breeze block screen bricks in terracotta and Barrisol ceiling. According to Kohnen, the boutique is meant to be a playground – not a predetermined showroom. It houses not only Bonia’s fashion creations and leather goods but also exquisitely designed tableware.

It opens daily, 10am-10pm

Roberto Coin’s boutique at The Starhill is the brand’s first permanent location in Asia

At 970 square feet, Roberto Coin’s first permanent boutique in Asia is located in the revamped Starhill. The Italian label founded by the eponymous Venetian jewellery designer is known for its innovative aesthetics where inspiration is sought from Mother Nature and history. His passion for gems and roots in Vicenza – by extension, their peerless elegance and glimmer – are epitomised by a showcase made from gold-washed walls and Venetian textiles.

It opens daily, 11am-8pm

Bell & Ross’ ambitious new tandem boutique openings in KL at Pavilion Bukit Jalil and 1 Utama Shopping Centre in 2022

Not one but two as Bell & Ross announced its arrival at Pavilion Bukit Jalil with a mono-brand boutique while also entering 1 Utama Shopping Centre with a permanent outpost in PJ. Already the avant-garde watch brand best known for its circle-within-a-square silhouette is firmly established at The Gardens Mall and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

According to Bell & Ross, the brand now boasts a network of 15 boutiques worldwide, in addition to 700+ points of sale in more than 60 countries. Thanks to these inaugurations, Malaysia houses the largest fleet of mono-brand boutiques in a single country with four standalones. More still is in the pipeline.

The Pavilion Bukit Jalil boutique teems with aeronautical references. It is bolstered with resplendent black marble amidst a chic industrial interior evocative of an aircraft hangar. To amplify the brand’s heritage, the boutique is festooned with numerous aircraft models and portraits. The juxtaposition of concrete, marble and glass with wooden cabinetry ensures the gallery exudes warmth.

Unmistakably contemporary and edgy, the I Utama boutique is designed to draw in shoppers through a combination of luminous interiors and clean architecture. The cooler choice of palette is intended to evoke speeds. Immersed in motorsport, Bell & Ross is a partner of the Alpine F1 Team.

Both locations open daily, 10am-10pm

Rado brings luxury up a notch in Penang in 2022 with a new boutique at Gurney Plaza

Rado has reopened its Penang boutique at Gurney Plaza. Best known for introducing the world’s first scratch-proof watch, the DiaStar, as well as the Ceramica, one of the earliest timepieces made from ceramic, Rado has fittingly endowed the boutique with a concept reflective of its innovative heritage. Heavy on wooden fixtures for warmth, the inviting boutique is arrayed with a complete selection of Rado timepieces. A dedicated lounge-like display area allows guests to feel out Rado’s impeccable build quality. Drop in for a viewing of its latest timepieces.

It opens daily, 10am-10pm

All images of new boutiques opening in KL and Penang shopping centres in 2022 by respective brands