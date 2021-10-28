Fashion Obsessions: Holiday ready collections by Michael Kors, Berluti and more

Check out what’s buzzing with these new fashion collections made for holidays and future soirees.

As fans eagerly await the release of No Time To Die, it’s expected they will quest for chic fashion accessories related to the film. Thanks to Michael Kors, you can exude your best Bond girl persona with these new pieces. For those on the hunt for dashing party gears, check out Kate Spade New York’s latest creation along with Berluti’s eccentric fits. Apart from that, Boss x Russell Athletics returns with cosy staples to match your everyday wardrobe. From party to casual and holiday-ready fashion essentials, check out these new collections to covet this month.

Discover what’s on our fashion radar this month for the holiday season:

Michael Kors x 007











The latest MMK x 007 capsule collection focuses on glamour and adventure to coincide with the signature House codes and Bond trademark. The 11-piece collection features an elegant black and metallic palette, highlighting the exclusive charcoal and gold MK signature print. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have a twin moment once in a while – add the tote and luggage to the cart. Our top picks? The belted long-sleeve suit and one-piece suit.

Kate Spade New York







On the hunt for a festive companion? Check out, Lovitt. Kate Spade New York releases chic offerings that feature a delicate evolution of the iconic space hardware. Also, the bag comes in two sizes (small and medium) in an array of lively colours — from monochrome to colour block and croc-embossed — to match any trendy persona. Adored for its versatility and compatible shades, carry the Lovitt with you this holiday season.

Luxottica

‘VO5376S’, Vogue Eyewear, RM419

‘OO9455’, Oakley, RM1,490

‘PR54WS’, Prada, RM2,949

Are you seeing pink? Flaunt the colour loud and proud to show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness month. This month’s selections include Prada, Vogue Eyewear and Oakley. While it’s great to show off the hue, you can also donate to the cause here. Which one would you classify as your trusted accessory?

Berluti





This season’s collection showcases beautiful abstract colours and textures adapted from contemporary artist Lev Khesin. The painter’s work echoes Berluti‘s artisanal methods to draw a connection between Khesin and the brand. You will easily discern motifs, colours and textures of his artwork on suiting, knits and outerwear, along with leather goods and classic shoes. The highlight is the leather jacket that incorporates the gradient palette and the point norvégien (a white stitch embroidery employed in shoe-making achieved by hand) technique into the piping and trims of the outerwear.

Discover the collection at Suria KLCC.

Boss x Russell Athletics

Boss x Russell Athletics is back to show how you can dress in style. These powerhouses are turning their attention to baseball with ’90s-style cuts this season. As the collection bring a fresh perspective to the retro Americana reference, you can easily spot pieces to cop, from sweatshirts and tracksuits to cardigans and beyond. The brilliant palette — dark blue, cream and camel — makes styling fuss-free with your everyday staples too.

The Boss x Russell Athletics Pre-Spring 2022 collection is available in BOSS Suria KLCC.

Pomelo





Pomelo has paired up with Thai designer Janesuda Parnto for an exclusive collection filled with whimsical lace patchworks and floral prints. Just in time for the holidays, this 26-piece collection offers an array of dreamy sundresses and co-ords. Thanks to the romantic flares, bishop sleeves and summer-ready lengths, these elegant pieces are incredibly wearable in Malaysia’s heat and chic for a day-to-night affair.

Shop the Jane Suda x Pomelo collection here or at the Pomelo One Utama outlet.

Hero image credit: BOSS; Featured image credit: Michael Kors