We’re back with another edition of Fashion Obsessions to kick off the month of August. This time, we’re mixing it up with Fall/Winter pieces, along with specially curated collections to celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day. If you’re on the hunt for new shades to flaunt post-vaccination, be sure to scroll down to find out what’s buzzing this month.

Dior

Image credit: Dior / © MORGAN O’DONOVAN

Getting ready for the Fall/Winter season is Maison Dior with its emblematic code, the Cannage. Encompasses some coveted quilted variations, the collection embodies sporty-meets-elegant. This motif appears on various materials and styles across electrifying RTW silhouettes, where it lends a distinct edgy style, as well as on Dior’s signature bags, such as the Lady D-Lite, Book Tote and the Caro – best believe that you will be spotting them being carried by your favourite celebrities soon.

Gucci

Image credit: Gucci

With Qixi Festival (Chinese Valentine’s Day) around the corner, Gucci celebrates the season of love with a special Les Pommes collection. The line features several RTW pieces – denim separates, tees, jerseys, knits, and more – and leather goods that are equally fun and easy to wear every day. It’s hard to miss the playful embellishments of apple and heart motifs – celebrating love is in the air – splashed throughout the collection. Ideal for couples who love to showcase their romance through a #twinning moment – you can consider this collection to commemorate the joyous occasion.

Fendi

Image credit: Fendi

Here’s another reason worth celebrating with your loved ones. Fendi launches its campaign featuring Xu Kai and Nazha, especially for its Chinese Valentine’s Day capsule collection. You will soon spot celebrities wearing refined pieces, which feature the signature Karligraphy heart pattern. In addition, signature bags – from the Mini Peekaboo to Mini Sunshine Shopper and Peekaboo ISeeU tote – are impossible to ignore. It wouldn’t hurt to have one coveted accessory from this range to add some flair to your ensemble.

The Fendi 2021 Chinese Valentine’s Day Capsule Collection is now available online and in selected boutiques.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels sweep us off our feet with its ‘Sous Les Étoiles, Heavenly Dreams’ high jewellery collection. Especially made for dreamers; with 150 creations to choose from, the collection offers a striking vision of the galaxies, nebulae and constellations. The house takes inspiration from cosmic paintings, tales and science fiction of the 20th century to create the heavenly designs. We love the stunning play of colours – yellow, pink, red and blue. You will spot intense emeralds, yellow diamonds, sapphires and beyond on ethereal designs that resemble the cosmos. How gorgeous you will look in these heavenly gems at an evening soiree.

Christian Louboutin

Image credit: Christian Louboutin

Are you ready for a pastel galore? This Fall/Winter season, Christian Louboutin elevates your formal suiting and dresses with Louboutin signatures. From booties to sandals and pumps, you’re going to adore these retro-inspired gems. Take a look at the 19th-century adaptation of the Mary Janes and the ’80s revival with gingham prints, how can you not want that in your collection? As pastel hues impart a gentle yet calm element to any outfit, we love the idea of pairing this footwear with neutral looks. In addition, the Elisa Baguette bag (RM5,900) receives a bubblegum pink makeover too, which – in our opinion – will pair well with Kate slingbacks(RM3,900).

Versace Eyewear

VE 4407D

VE 3302D

You’re going to want a new pair of shades to match your boisterous mood post-vaccination. Versace Eyewear presents its very first collection and campaign featuring celebrity Dany Lee with exclusive selections. Designed for the Asian market, there are two styles to choose from: the VE 4407D and VE 3302D. Both oversized designs boast the latest Greca cast on the temples for extra oomph. We guarantee that this will complement any outfit you set aside for a romantic getaway or a brunch date.

