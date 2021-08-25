Fashion Obsessions: Latest Fall/Winter 2021 collections to add to cart from Coach and more

Are you ready to usher Fall/Winter fashion into your wardrobe?

Summer is almost over, but it doesn’t mean you can’t frolic in the sun with the finest Fall/Winter silhouettes. We’re back with another edition of Fashion Obsessions where we reveal the latest buzz in the fashion world. This month, we’re mixing it up with high-end and mid-range brands to offer the best of both worlds. Get ready to fall in love and scroll down to find out what should be on your wishlist.

Coach

Image credit: Coach

Image credit: Coach

Image credit: Coach

Image credit: Coach

Could this be your next airport- and loungewear look? We’re voting yes. Coach introduces its latest Camo Print collection with a campaign featuring the Coach Family – starring Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Lin, Quincy, Zouaï and Debbie Harry. Since its introduction in 2015, the House’s original camo print has been elevated with neon touches, consisting of on-trend bags, tees, sneakers, joggers and hoodies. Have you spotted your favourite yet?

Shop the collection on Coach.com here.

Louis Vuitton

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

This season’s collection showcases aesthetics that travel back to the Golden Age. Taking inspiration from the Fornasetti drawings, the romantic strokes and style shine in this collaboration. You will easily discern traces of his artwork – antique statues, cameo portraits and architecture – on RTW pieces, leather goods, footwear and accessories. We love how wearable the pieces are, especially in the summer heat.

Kate Spade New York

Image credit: Kate Spade New York

Image credit: Kate Spade New York

Image credit: Kate Spade New York

Image credit: Kate Spade New York

Recognise the iconic 1977 Milton Glaser I LOVE NY logo? As a love letter to the Big Apple, Kate Spade New York celebrates the beautiful city with a joyous spirit. The capsule collection includes the signature New York logo on series of leather goods and loveable tech accessories. Plus, if you’re into quirky-shaped accessories, consider the apple-shaped charm for your AirPods as a conversation starter.

Tory Burch

Image credit: Tory Burch

Image credit: Tory Burch

If you loved Tory Burch’s take on classic New York for its FW21 collection, wait till you see this T Monogram Barrel bag. One glance of this carry-all, and you can’t help but adore the effortless feel. The modern leather frame and stitch-wrapped top handle impart an oomph of elegance, while the buckle details boast casualness. Thanks to its versatility, you can style it as a crossbody or top-handle – perfect for any day-to-night looks. Plus, the subtle T Monogram is classy, without being too flashy.

Michael Kors

Image credit: Michael Kors

It’s all about embracing comfort with style, and Michael Kors‘ selection checks all the right boxes. Introducing MKGO, this line offers must-have styles for jet setters in optic orange and its signature chocolate print. These cosy knits, reversible puffers and sporty essentials – leggings, joggers, tees and sweatshirts – provide a brighter, bolder wardrobe. The coveted SOHO bag and Hudson backpack explore a new graphic monogram (featuring a KORS motif), along with selections of watches, boots, sunnies and hats.

Uniqlo

Image credit: Uniqlo

Image credit: Uniqlo

Image credit: Uniqlo

Image credit: Uniqlo

Image credit: Uniqlo

Your favourite Uniqlo U range is back to rule your closet once again. Designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his R&D team; you’re going to fall in love with its signature calming neutrals and practical details made for daily wear. Due to their versatility, these separates pair well with what you already own. From tapered sweaters, trench coats to chic denim shirt jackets, the women’s styles focus on simple elegance. On the other hand, the men’s pieces take inspiration from archetype classics with clean and relaxed shapes.

The Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2021 “Future Forward” collection launches on October 8.

Pomelo

Image credit: Pomelo

Image credit: Pomelo

Image credit: Pomelo

Image credit: Pomelo

Pomelo is back with its third collaboration with Smiley. Influenced by classic art, you will notice masterpieces by Painters Johannes Vermeer and Vincent Van Gogh splashed on trendy silhouettes. Statement pastels and bold checks make an entrance in this 20-piece collection – not forgetting the not-so-subtle splashes of the Smiley emoji. We also love how 90% of the line is sustainably sourced and produced under the brand’s sustainability initiative too.

Pomelo x Smiley is now available for purchase on the Pomelo app via iOS and Android, online, and in-stores.

Hero & Featured image credit: Louis Vuitton