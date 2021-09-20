5 key takeaways from New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

Here’s what you missed from New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

New York comes back to life, as well as its fashion week, from live runways and real guests to celebrities. Here are our 5 top moments of New York Fashion Week Spring 2022.

Image Credit: Michael Kors via Facebook

1. New York becomes a central scenery

A tribute to New York, many labels embraced the city as a central venue for their shows. Michael Kors used Central Park, Laquan Smith took place at the top of the Empire State Building, and Tory Burch did her show in the streets of New York. Both Proenza Schouler and Coach chose the waterside as the New York backdrop for their Spring 2022 shows.

2. Peter Do establishes his talents

Peter Do was an extremely anticipated show, as it was the very first show for the young New York of Vietnamese decent. Known for his smart tailoring, this took on a more light and sensual form for the Summer 2022 collection.

Image Credit: Carolina Herrera via Facebook

3. 40 years of Carolina Herrera

Celebrating 40 years of Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon presented cocktail dresses and long gowns, very much marking the desire of the splendid and chic.

4. Top models return to the runway

Top models are back. Kendall Jenner opened the show for Michael Kors, whilst Gigi Hadid (now a young mum!) was a sensation all around. Imaan Hamman too made a comeback.

Image Credit: Marco Ovando for Moschino via Facebook

5. Inclusivity is on the agenda

Once again, New York wants to stand out with unique personalities becoming more present on the runway. Aaron Rose Phillip, a trans and handicapped model walked for Moschino.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.