A closer look at Nicki Minaj’s unreleased barbie-fied Air Jordan

Please leave it to Nicki Minaj to set the world on fire with her larger-than-life image. Nicki is never afraid to stunt, and she’s known as much for her style as she is for her music. Therefore, it is no surprise that Nicki’s latest collaboration with Air Jordan is a barbie-approved sneaker with bright shades of pink.

A specific Grade School-sized pair of the Air Jordan 6 is dubbed as the “Nicki Minaj” colorway after they featured on the cover of “Anaconda“. Michael Jordan’s eponymous label produced several exclusive styles for Minaj in the mid-2010s.

Pinkprints fit perfectly into Nicki’s style

The Air Jordan line is a part of Nicki Minaj’s image — most notably with the release of her album, “The Pinkprint,” in December 2014. Made in collaboration with the Jordan Classic team, the Pinkprints are a hyper-colour dream that fits perfectly into Nicki’s style.

However, recently, a unique Nicki Minaj x Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” Sample has surfaced. Rare sneaker collector, English Sole, shared images of an unreleased Air Jordan 6 Low with a silver lace toggle. According to reports, the makers have created only 24 special pairs of this Air Jordan 6 Low.

Nicki Minaj x Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” has a hypotonic gradient



The sneaker has a hypnotic gradient from heel to toe that fade from potion purple to neon pink. In addition, the Pinkprints include a metallic silver base and an ombre blue and purple sole with neon pink laces that complement the midsole badges and Jumpman. Finally, they stammed the signature “Pinkprint” logo on the heel’s insole and back.

Enjoy a closer look at the bright pink pair ahead.

We would pick up the gorgeous pink pair. What do you think? Are you excited about Nicki’s latest version of the Jordan Classic?

(All image credits: englishsole/Instagram)