#NothingFeelsBetter: Get moving with the ASICS Spring Summer 2023 collection
20 Feb 2023 09:00 PM

#NothingFeelsBetter: Get moving with the ASICS Spring Summer 2023 collection

Ronn Tan

ASICS Asia’s regional preview in Vietnam unveiled and introduced an intriguing line-up of its newest products and latest technologies.

When ASICS launched the GEL-NIMBUS™ 25 in February 2023 — in conjunction with the model’s 25th anniversary, everyone knew they’re in the presence of something truly special. Dubbed its most comfortable running shoes yet, the GEL-NIMBUS™ 25 running shoes showcase ASICS’ commitment to progress, comfort, and sustainability. The innovative shoes are part of the brand’s Spring Summer 2023 collection, comprising a slew of key products as well as upcoming drops.

During a press preview in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, ASICS Asia revealed its newest line-up alongside a freshly minted manifesto for 2023. Following the ethos of “Nothing Feels Better than moving with ASICS”, the Spring Summer 2023 preview gave attendees exciting glimpses at releases that the sportswear brand has created.

Apparel, Sportstyle, and performance running categories make up the latest ASICS Spring Summer 2023 ensemble. Apart from the aforementioned GEL-NIMBUS™ 25 (fitted with PureGEL™ technology), the brand also introduced the AWAKE x GEL-NYC and in typical ASICS fashion, exhibited its intent on continuous comfort with the tooling system for the GEL-CUMULUS 16 shoes. More announcements are slated to come later in February 2023 but the preview was a great way to take a look some of ASICS’ items, such as the up-to-the-minute ACTIBREEZE™ pieces together with an extended Sportstyle portfolio. The EX89™ sneakers have a section all to themselves, presented in full gloriousness and decked in more refreshed colourways.

Moving with ASICS uplifts the mind, and this has always been our founding purpose and mission. This year, starting with the launch of our Spring Summer 2023 collection, we continue to embark on the journey with our consumers to achieve a Sound Mind, Sound Body, by helping them uncover the positive power of movement,” says Gabriel Yap, ASICS Asia’s Regional Marketing Director.

Featuring a Sustainability Corner, a Polaroid Booth, DIY Zone, and Movement Factory, a plethora of brand ambassadors, partners, and media from Southeast Asia graced the occasion. They include Malaysia’s very own Hariz Hamdan, in addition to Singapore’s Tyler Ten, Zhu Ze Liang, and Natalie Dau. Thai personalities such as Jaray Jeanarai, Sarun Naraprasertkul, and Nawasch Phupantachsee as well as Vietnam’s homegrown talents like Nguyen Thi Phuong Trinh, Nguyen Anh Tri​, and Hoàng Quc Trung were also present for the lively affair.

Learn more about ASICS and its product line-up HERE.

(All images provided by ASICS)

#NothingFeelsBetter: Get moving with the ASICS Spring Summer 2023 collection

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
