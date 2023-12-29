Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 details cool silhouettes with utilitarian layering

Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese brand known to meld heritage with innovative sportswear, has amped up their outerwear offering with intricate utilitarian details and distinctive sneaker silhouettes for Autumn/Winter 2023.
As summer slowly transitions to autumn, outerwear finds its way back into our ensembles again as the most important piece of clothing. Might as well make it effortlessly stylish then, which is why Onitsuka Tiger’s Creative Director Andrea Pompilio experimented with silhouettes and utilised intricate details to make the essential separates look fab, not drab.
Highlights of Onitsuka Tiger Mode Line Autumn/Winter 2023
For the best in class when it came to form and function, Onitsuka Tiger collaborated with Japanese downwear pioneer Zanter for this season’s Mode collection. Famous for being the first and longest-running purveyors of down wear in Japan, Zanter has established itself as one of the most experienced producers since its inception in 1951. To ensure the outerwear collection scored just as high on performance as it did on style, Onitsuka Tiger tapped into Zanter’s innovative down-proof processing and high-quality virgin down fabrics for the coats that strutted down the Autumn/Winter 2023 runway.
Voluminous coats with excellent tailoring take centre stage for the season, standing out from regular ones with details such as needle-punched faux fur. Tailoring enthusiasts will also lust over the spiffy pieces cut from crisp melton fabric.
Then there are the mega anoraks, designed to be layered on an exaggerated voluminous silhouette without any additional bulkiness. Furthermore, they can be complemented by layering the baggy trousers made of nylon and melton or quilted chiffon shorts with see-through padding over smooth boxer shorts, as seen on the runway.
To contrast the larger-than-life outerwear, the inner foundation pieces were kept sleek and fitted. The almost skin-hugging suits and mohair-touch knit giant turtlenecks were highlights, and created a stylish juxtaposition when layered within. Case in point: the lightweight quilted chiffon see-through shirts and visible padding (also an embellishment detail seen with the outerwear) against ribbed, tight silhouette tank tops.
Of course, all eyes were also on Onitsuka Tiger’s progressive-looking sneakers. This season, the newest model of the DENTIGRE series featured an accentuated use of straight and curvy lines that wrap the feet comfortably. Elsewhere, the high-top RUNGER, defined by its iconic hollow soles, upped the ante with the combination of see-through and suede materials. SCLAW also got a new member of the family with the new PUFF shoe design that showcased the distinctive lines on the sole inspired by tiger scratches.
These looks are completed with this season’s must-have bags, including a sleek black camera crossbody bag that can fit all the essentials you need for the day.
Introducing the Yellow MODE Line Onitsuka Tiger logo and brand-new Ginza yellow collection concept store
Debuting in Autumn/Winter 2023 is also Onitsuka Tiger’s “Tiger Yellow” label, designed with a bold font to represent the Milan runway collection. This introduction will also coincide with the brand-new concept store in Ginza, Japan, which will solely offer clothing from the yellow collection runway line. Recently opened in early August 2023, the first collection to be made available in this store will be the collection shown at Milan Fashion Week earlier this February 2023.
Unsure of what to add to your wardrobe this season? Here are our favourite picks from Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.
10 best pieces to shop from Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection:
Who says you can’t be both comfortable and chic at the same time? Keep yourself snug and warm while looking stylish with this monochromatic striped Knit Cardigan with top-stitch details. Commit further to a low-key sophisticated look via a full-coordinated ensemble with its matching pair of Knit Pants.
Following Spring/Summer 2023, Japanese culture continues to be an influence, as reflected in this season’s String Dress inspired by the ‘Kimono Obi’. The long georgette dress is equal parts elegant and pragmatic, with a beautiful drape and drawstring detail to give its wearer a cool feminine look. Synch the waist for a more defined shape or go for a loose fit when layering with a outerwear.
Similar to the head-turning orange dress above, this muted draped sheer beige chiffon dress also commands attention with its dramatic drape. This piece overlays a V-neck dress with a shirt dress. Make this your day-to-night choice and experiment with different silhouettes by adjusting the drawstrings of this versatile piece.
Padded clothing may be dull, but not this matte grey geometric Padded Shirt from Onitsuka Tiger. Practical and versatile as an outer or middle layer, this oversized statement shirt is surprisingly lightweight thanks to the quilted chiffon fabric. Fun fact: It also adopts the see-through visible padding detail, which is applied to this season’s outerwear. For an avant-garde take, pair it with the matching padded flared shorts with contrasting hem.
Fresh to the SCLAW family is the SCLAW PUFF. Sharing the same DNA, they are inspired by wrestling shoes from the 1970s. The distinctive tiger scratches design, reflected at the side of the soles, can add a subtle yet dramatic point to any outfit.
A bold new pair of kicks that debuted on the Onitsuka Tiger Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion presentation is the DENTIGRE PUFF. As the newest member of the popular DENTIGRE series, these cushy-looking sneakers’ striking straight and curved lines are accentuated with a puffy effect. Fearless individuals can make a splash on the style front with the pronounced dome-like outer that comfortably embraces the feet all around.
In today’s day and age, oversized fit is the way to go. Gen-Zers will rejoice in this ‘quiet’ logo hoodie in thick, sturdy sweat fabric with a vintage look. The swatch reflects the signature Autumn/Winter 2023 yellow which is a daily staple look that can be styled in various ways. Think matching the sweat hoodie with acid-washed denim, or even black joggers — you do you!
The perfect snug fit for the cool weather, this oversized double-breasted unisex coat is the epitome of quiet luxury. Luxuriate in the unique texture of the 100% recycled polyester fur as you turn it up in style with this trench-length coat. While there’s also a shorter version of the same design, what we love about the coat is its versatility and tailored look — it can be buttoned right over light or left over right, and comes with drop shoulders for an excellent dapper fit.
Make this piece the best choice to spruce up a look for an errand run in town. The wide-leg nylon pants with a voluminous silhouette offer a flattering three-dimensional shape while showing off a beautiful leg line. Wear it with a matching tank top for an eye-catching coordinated style while feeling comfortable with the rubber and webbing belt at the waist. We appreciate the zipper pocket for a utilitarian touch.
Hard to wrap the idea of an Onitsuka Tiger jacket around your head? Well, here’s one that is a definite cop if you are looking for a classic and comfortably suave tailored jacket to add to your collection. This edgy statement piece from Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection is constructed with a unique surprise at the back — featuring quilting of different fabrics. The Martingale belt allows you to also adjust the fit to your liking, creating a much more tapered look that flatters your figure.
The jacket has a relaxed fit and slightly longer length, with a soft texture that will leave you feeling like a big warm hug. The evergreen grey colour is also an easy match for both formal and casual occasions.