Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection is a visionary callback to 1980s Japanese fashion

For its Autumn/Winter collection this year, Onitsuka Tiger presents a fresh, contemporary take on the outlandish style of eighties Japan, blending tradition with the modern.
1980s Japan: an enigma of a fashion scene. On one hand, it was peak city pop — opulence and neon-loud colours, inspired by a growing anime culture — and on the other, the punk boom was shifting, giving way to the new wave era of nylon jackets and velour dresses. This is the vibe Onitsuka Tiger goes for in its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, merging style with sports in the mix.
Under the concept of the “Shadow”, the collection sports a monotone black and white palette for the launch, reminiscent of a late-80s The Blue Hearts music video. The models, loose-limbed and elegant in their movements, were also inspired by designers of Japanese fashion scenes in the eighties. During a time when the free-thinking culture of the West began to seep through, the Japanese aesthetic of ‘purity and austerity’ clashed with Western aesthetics. Onitsuka Tiger seeks to capture the complexity of those years in its AW22 collection.
This means lots of layering and ultra-oversized pieces. Drawing on the spirit of tradition, Onitsuka Tiger puts an ultra-modern spin on the Japanese ceremonial dress, resulting in a style that expresses an original and genderless collection.
On top of oversized T-shirts as well as tunics, the collection also features a slightly Gothic and girly style with a modern rock start twist. Think midi-length pleated skirts, mini dresses with a drawstring waist, multi-pocketed waistcoats and balaclavas — which, of course, have been very in trend recently. The footwear collection sees a classic court style shoe in the PETAL™ model, with an ankle-height upper that complements just about any style. Alternatively, the ACROMOUNT™ KNIT model adapts a minimalist, simple design that embodies the theme of the collection as a whole: “Shadow”.
The Onitsuka Tiger Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection is now available at the store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and online HERE.
Onitsuka Tiger gives its classic court shoe a stylish update, this time with an ankle-height upper that goes with pretty much any style for any occasion. Made from all-white leather and adorned with several bands, the shoes are also super durable and gives you excellent grip, thanks to the material used for its outsole and heel.
Mixing the traditional and the modern, the Delecity is inspired by the iconic heritage design of Onitsuka Tiger but reinterpreted by highlighting both current and future trends. Thanks to the OrthoLite sockliner that comes with the Delecity, this pair makes for comfortable wear and adds fit and comfort to your style.
Get your outfit ultra-lit with this two-way shoulder bag — the symbol of Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection meant to add that extra ‘flare’. Feeling a simple look? Complete your fit with this drawstring bag to give it a little spice! Plus, it comes with two removable straps so you can style the bag two Ways. And best of all, it’s made from recycled polyester — we stan environmentally friendly fashion!
Channel the enduring punk style from the 1970s — just before the new wave of the ‘80s took over — the Acromount takes inspiration from the spiked track shoes, revamped in a leather and fabric combo with a touch of chic vintage. Rock an old-school 1970s slim silhouette of the toe, paired with a modern voluminous sole — lightweight and stylish. Aesthetically, the oversized Onitsuka Tiger stripes accentuate the classic upper design in contrasting colours.
What says “Shadow” better than a smoky, flame-printed jumper in monochrome? When applied on uneven knitted fabric and finished with a crushed hem, the effect creates a unique ‘grunge’ type of texture, giving it a vintage, 1980s post-punk feel that defines the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. It also has a slightly short length, so you can either style it with layers or wear it on its own.
Here’s an athleisure-inspired piece for a change — encompassing the concept of the “Shadow” while still staying true to the sporty soul of Onitsuka Tiger. The knitted vest, though it may not seem apt for the balmy days in Malaysia, comes in a loose, oversized cut; light enough to rock on its own or layered over a tee.
Tribal patterns meet streetwear monochrome in this embroidered tunic — a subtle hint of the past Japanese fashion trends modernised for the current ‘oversized’ culture. Soft to the touch, this loose-fitting print piece complete with a ‘plump’ texture is the ideal top to wear out on a night out without it being too ‘loud’.
This top is a more sophisticated pick of the bunch — featuring a ruched keyhole detail, sporty-esque collar and wide, roomy sleeves. Completed with an overall oversized silhouette and the drawstring detail, the top can help you effortlessly switch between a relaxed look and smart casual fit.
Another fancy take on the “Shadow” theme, Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection also features this one-fits-all midi sweater dress — that is, one dress fits all occasions. Slip this on for a formal work look and a not-so-formal night after hours. With adjustable ruching on the side and a slight flare that defines the whole collection, the Raglan sweater dress is suitable for all body types and all heights.
A mix of classy and sporty inspired by the amalgamation of the Western style and the Japanese aesthetic, this mini shirt dress is equal parts feminine and cool. Complete with a cinched silhouette, the tiered dress features two drawstrings — above the hips and across the waist — that elevates the classic style, adding a sporty touch. We recommend pairing it with sneakers for a more laid- back look.
Taking you all the way back to the ‘70s once again, the P Bowling Bag is a modern reinterpretation of the classic bowling bag in a sleek, flame print. Featuring a large interior space, the bag also feature organising pockets that assures you it is as practical as it is stylish. Also made from recycled polyester, you’ll feel good using this bag — and look good, too!