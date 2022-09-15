Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection is a visionary callback to 1980s Japanese fashion

For its Autumn/Winter collection this year, Onitsuka Tiger presents a fresh, contemporary take on the outlandish style of eighties Japan, blending tradition with the modern.

1980s Japan: an enigma of a fashion scene. On one hand, it was peak city pop — opulence and neon-loud colours, inspired by a growing anime culture — and on the other, the punk boom was shifting, giving way to the new wave era of nylon jackets and velour dresses. This is the vibe Onitsuka Tiger goes for in its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, merging style with sports in the mix.

Under the concept of the “Shadow”, the collection sports a monotone black and white palette for the launch, reminiscent of a late-80s The Blue Hearts music video. The models, loose-limbed and elegant in their movements, were also inspired by designers of Japanese fashion scenes in the eighties. During a time when the free-thinking culture of the West began to seep through, the Japanese aesthetic of ‘purity and austerity’ clashed with Western aesthetics. Onitsuka Tiger seeks to capture the complexity of those years in its AW22 collection.

This means lots of layering and ultra-oversized pieces. Drawing on the spirit of tradition, Onitsuka Tiger puts an ultra-modern spin on the Japanese ceremonial dress, resulting in a style that expresses an original and genderless collection.

On top of oversized T-shirts as well as tunics, the collection also features a slightly Gothic and girly style with a modern rock start twist. Think midi-length pleated skirts, mini dresses with a drawstring waist, multi-pocketed waistcoats and balaclavas — which, of course, have been very in trend recently. The footwear collection sees a classic court style shoe in the PETAL™ model, with an ankle-height upper that complements just about any style. Alternatively, the ACROMOUNT™ KNIT model adapts a minimalist, simple design that embodies the theme of the collection as a whole: “Shadow”.

The Onitsuka Tiger Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection is now available at the store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and online HERE.