Paris Fashion Week SS22: Highlights from Dior, Louis Vuitton and more

After a two-year hiatus of in-person shows, fashion month is back in full swing. Here’s a round-up of our favourite shows from Paris Fashion Week SS22.

Dior

Paris Fashion Week SS22 has come to an end. As the final destination on the fashion calendar, we’re kicking off our highlights with none other than Dior. Maria Grazia Chiuri presents a collection that pays tribute to the ’60s and disco era. Notably, from the House’s former creative director Marc Bohan and the visionary spirit of the Slim Look collection. You can spot Chiuri’s use of eye-popping colours and show-stopping silhouettes, from beautiful geometries to 3D embroidery and colour-blocking effects, to reflect Anna Paparatti’s scenography design for the show. Dior is all about making a statement, and it shows that babydoll dresses, miniature suits, Bermudas, party fits and boxy cuts are having a moment for spring/summer.

Image credit: Dior

Louis Vuitton

It’s a celebration. Louis Vuitton is commemorating its 200th birthday with a collection filled with class, attitude and glamour. The spring/summer 2022 show is an invitation to le grand bal of time. Hit play, and you will notice a plethora of looks with touches from the ’20s, ’80s and the ’90s. As a modern interpretation of the Victorian era, you can expect tailcoats, regal puffs, frills, ruffles, and, lastly, the cage crinolines underneath floor-length dresses. However, in the handbag department, eye-catching accessories are a show-stopper with trunk cases and monogram clutches to covet.

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

Loewe

Trust creative director Jonathan Anderson to flatter the crowd with a surprising turn of events. This season, he’s taken Loewe into a whirlwind adventure filled with saturated, pastel tones and quirkiness. Models own the runway as they dominate in sculptural yet chic pieces featuring trench coats, sequin dresses, draped tops, twisted denim jackets, asymmetrical compositions, puffy blousons and beyond. It didn’t stop there, though. Pumps and sandals were the talk of the town with an eccentric range of striking – soap bars, candles, eggs, nail polish and rose – heels. With Loewe, that’s one way to make an entrance.

Image credit: Loewe

Valentino

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli reimagined the signature house codes with a collection made for the modern age. Taking inspiration from the archives, garments from SS22 employ punchy colours, beautiful cuts and volumes in gender-neutral silhouettes. This includes a selection of iconic looks – from the Valentino Archive by reimagining the animal print coat, the white dress worn by Marisa Berenson, and the poppy print dress photographed by Chris von Wangenheim – into the spring/summer collection you see today. Every piece embraces drama through sheer, acrylic shades, floor-grazing capes, metallic, and sultry cut-outs with floor-length dresses teeming with romantic florals.

Image credit: Valentino

Issey Miyake

Image credit: Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake debuted the spring/summer collection via a fashion film directed by award-winning Japanese director Yuichi Kodama. These looks steal the limelight as designer Satoshi Kondo explores organic shapes and fluidity, inspired by the sub-aquatic. Our favourite looks are the abstract displays, relaxing sets and intricate structural designs that are worth wearing as statement pieces. From jumpsuits to voluminous silhouettes and the signature pleats, Issey Miyake is going above and beyond.

