Your guide to Paris Fashion Week SS22: Tune in to the live streams right here

Paris Fashion Week SS22 is here. Keep a lookout and tune in to all of your favourite brands from Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Issey Miyake and more. Stay tuned for more updates.

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin SS22 will be presented on 30 September. Discover the Spring/Summer 2022 collection here.

Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake does not disappoint. As each season brings a visionary piece that evokes life and elegance, we can’t wait to see what Spring/Summer 2022 is all about.

Issey Miyake SS22 will be presented on 1 October, 6.30 PM (Malaysia time) at IsseyMiyake.com

Loewe

Jonathan Anderson is all about embracing movement with bold yet tasteful pieces. Key features to note from SS21 are the gigantic balloon sleeves, bouffant and bubble dresses, exaggerated shoulders and structured blazers. What will SS22 entail?

More details will be announced soon.

Loewe SS22 will be presented on 1 October, 5 PM (Malaysia time)

Valentino

Valentino embraces romance for SS21 with sultry lace, sheer and intricate embroidery. Not to forget, the signature Valentino house codes of sophisticated kaftans, cape dresses and vivid tones flow beautifully on the runway. We look forward to watching the SS22 collection unfold this weekend.

Valentino SS22 will be presented on 2 October, 2 AM (Malaysia time)

Balenciaga

Remember when Balenciaga debuted its collection filled with comfortable silhouettes? Think sweatpants, pyjama shirts, hotel slippers and oversized tracksuits. With SS22 back in full swing, what does Demna Gvaslia have in mind for the post-lockdown vibe this time?

Balenciaga SS22 will be presented on 3 October, 2 AM (Malaysia time) at Balenciaga.com

Louis Vuitton

Save the date. Louis Vuitton embodies the ideal Parisian chic personality with contemporary silhouettes that continue to blow us away. While SS21 served up the unlikely union of maximalist and minimalist, we’re looking forward to seeing what Nicolas Ghesquière have in mind for spring/summer 2022.

More details will be announced soon.

Louis Vuitton SS22 will be presented on 6 October, 1 AM (Malaysia time) at Louisvuitton.com

