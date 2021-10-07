Park Seo Jun is Skechers’ new regional brand ambassador

Skechers appoints one of the hottest stars in Korea, actor Park Seo Jun, as its new regional brand ambassador.

Skechers has just announced Park Seo Jun as its regional brand ambassador for Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and Vietnam. In his newly-appointed role, the acclaimed South Korean actor will front upcoming 2021/2022 campaigns in these six markets for the brand.

Park Seo Jun made his debut in South Korean entertainment industry in 2011 and rose to International fame through his roles in some of the biggest TV romantic comedies, including Kill Me, Heal Me (2015), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), Itaewon Class (2020) and Record of Youth (2020)— two of the most in-demand shows on Netflix.

Over the last decade, the boyish actor has demonstrated incredible acting range and versatility to continually embrace challenges and improve on his craft. Most recently, he also announced his first Hollywood role in the highly-anticipated American superhero Marvel Studios movie, The Marvels.

“I feel very honoured and happy to be the new Skechers Regional Brand Ambassador. Shoes are important for people like me, who are always on the move. I can’t wait to share my favourite Skechers looks with everyone and hope all of you will like them too!” he shares.

In addition to being an all-rounded “Hoon-Nam” (or charming and kind-hearted person) with strong work ethics, Park Seo Jun’s clean-cut, down-to-earth, and versatile personal style aligns with Skechers’ long-standing brand equity of offering ultimate comfort with style. From sporty shoes that perfectly fit into his always on-the-move schedule and fitness regime, to casual sandals for fuss-free days and special collaboration collections that add an extra charm to his personality, Skechers brings out the many facets of the actor and helps him explore the different pursuits that life brings — both in comfort and style.

His official appearance as the new regional brand ambassador debuts with the key campaign for Skechers D’Lites 4.0 collection, one of the brand’s best-selling unisex styles since 2007. He also stars in the Stamina Airy, a lightweight, super comfortable sneaker range with Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole.

Can’t get enough of Park Seo Jun? Watch his first video campaign below.