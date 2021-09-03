5 pieces we’re adding to the cart from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange

The fall season is here, and we’re ready to look Parisian chic in this Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange collaboration.

Ines de la Fressange is back with another ethereal collaboration with Uniqlo for Fall/Winter 2021. This collection takes inspiration from the serene meadows and mountain valleys of the Swiss Village of Rossinière – and we’re ready to embrace that Parisian lifestyle in this collection. Fun fact: This is also a place where Ines spends her Christmas holidays.

It’s clear how the inspiration projects onto the pieces as cosy essentials evoke elegance and sophistication. The clean, streamlined silhouettes are just what you need for daily wear. Treat this as a base to any outfits, and you’re all set to get creative. In addition, the fresh, neutral tones and sartorial vibe makes a great wardrobe as elegant everyday dressing.

As a fashion enthusiast who loves dressing up, there are plenty of coveted pieces to adore. From tapered pants and flowy skirts to ruffled blouses, blazers, knits and beyond, it’s what you need to refresh your wardrobe. We’ve added our favourites below and where you should wear them this season.

Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange collection is now available in stores and online.

(All images credit: Uniqlo)