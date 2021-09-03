5 pieces we’re adding to the cart from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange

The fall season is here, and we’re ready to look Parisian chic in this Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange collaboration.
Ines de la Fressange is back with another ethereal collaboration with Uniqlo for Fall/Winter 2021. This collection takes inspiration from the serene meadows and mountain valleys of the Swiss Village of Rossinière – and we’re ready to embrace that Parisian lifestyle in this collection. Fun fact: This is also a place where Ines spends her Christmas holidays.
It’s clear how the inspiration projects onto the pieces as cosy essentials evoke elegance and sophistication. The clean, streamlined silhouettes are just what you need for daily wear. Treat this as a base to any outfits, and you’re all set to get creative. In addition, the fresh, neutral tones and sartorial vibe makes a great wardrobe as elegant everyday dressing.
As a fashion enthusiast who loves dressing up, there are plenty of coveted pieces to adore. From tapered pants and flowy skirts to ruffled blouses, blazers, knits and beyond, it’s what you need to refresh your wardrobe. We’ve added our favourites below and where you should wear them this season.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange collection is now available in stores and online.
(All images credit: Uniqlo)
It’s never a bad idea to possess a tweed blazer. Adored for its versatility, this timeless piece fits right in any wardrobe. Thanks to its warm brown tones, you can elevate this Ines de la Fressange blazer by layering additional bright pieces for contrast. Plus, this piece makes a great staple for every occasion and the reason why it’s number one in our books.
With bucket hats on the rise, it’s obvious that it won’t be simmering down anytime soon. Not only does it look great on your daily walks, but also a staple accessory for your upcoming travels too. Plus, the caramel tones does its job to neutralise any abstract and vivid prints. Anyone up for a Langkawi trip soon?
Doesn’t this make you want to frolic in the sun? This shirt dress projects the right dose of elegance, without overdoing it. The chic prairie vibe has that vintage style we adore, which makes it perfect for any garden party. All you need is a pair of shades and ankle boots, then you’re good to go.
You can never go wrong with a good flannel, and this checked piece evokes a timeless appeal. For that off-duty look, go ahead and pair this flannel with your favourite crop top and high-rise denim for a cosy weekend fit. Another tip is to colour match the top with caramel-brown pants for a put-together monochrome look.
Tapered pants are great on days you want to dress up but feel relaxed at the same time. An oversized graphic tee or a button-down shirt tucked in will do the trick. For formal occasions, throw on a fitted blazer to complete the preppy look. Not forgetting, coloured socks for a peek-a-boo effect as a quirky touch.