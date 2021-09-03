Home > Style > Fashion > 5 pieces we’re adding to the cart from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange
5 pieces we're adding to the cart from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange
03 Sep 2021 03:14 PM

5 pieces we’re adding to the cart from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
5 pieces we’re adding to the cart from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange
5 pieces we’re adding to the cart from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange

The fall season is here, and we’re ready to look Parisian chic in this Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange collaboration.

Ines de la Fressange is back with another ethereal collaboration with Uniqlo for Fall/Winter 2021. This collection takes inspiration from the serene meadows and mountain valleys of the Swiss Village of Rossinière – and we’re ready to embrace that Parisian lifestyle in this collection. Fun fact: This is also a place where Ines spends her Christmas holidays.

It’s clear how the inspiration projects onto the pieces as cosy essentials evoke elegance and sophistication. The clean, streamlined silhouettes are just what you need for daily wear. Treat this as a base to any outfits, and you’re all set to get creative. In addition, the fresh, neutral tones and sartorial vibe makes a great wardrobe as elegant everyday dressing.

As a fashion enthusiast who loves dressing up, there are plenty of coveted pieces to adore. From tapered pants and flowy skirts to ruffled blouses, blazers, knits and beyond, it’s what you need to refresh your wardrobe. We’ve added our favourites below and where you should wear them this season.

Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange collection is now available in stores and online.

(All images credit: Uniqlo)

Tweed Blazer
1
Tweed Blazer

It’s never a bad idea to possess a tweed blazer. Adored for its versatility, this timeless piece fits right in any wardrobe. Thanks to its warm brown tones, you can elevate this Ines de la Fressange blazer by layering additional bright pieces for contrast. Plus, this piece makes a great staple for every occasion and the reason why it’s number one in our books.

 

Tweed Blazer
Price
RM399.90
shop here
Corduroy Bucket Hat
2
Corduroy Bucket Hat

With bucket hats on the rise, it’s obvious that it won’t be simmering down anytime soon. Not only does it look great on your daily walks, but also a staple accessory for your upcoming travels too. Plus, the caramel tones does its job to neutralise any abstract and vivid prints. Anyone up for a Langkawi trip soon?

Corduroy Bucket Hat
Price
RM79.90
shop here
Floral Long-sleeved Dress
3
Floral Long-sleeved Dress

Doesn’t this make you want to frolic in the sun? This shirt dress projects the right dose of elegance, without overdoing it. The chic prairie vibe has that vintage style we adore, which makes it perfect for any garden party. All you need is a pair of shades and ankle boots, then you’re good to go.

Floral Long-sleeved Dress
Price
RM199.90
shop here
Flannel Checked Long Sleeve Shirt
4
Flannel Checked Long Sleeve Shirt

You can never go wrong with a good flannel, and this checked piece evokes a timeless appeal. For that off-duty look, go ahead and pair this flannel with your favourite crop top and high-rise denim for a cosy weekend fit. Another tip is to colour match the top with caramel-brown pants for a put-together monochrome look.

Flannel Checked Long Sleeve Shirt
Price
RM129.90
shop here
Wool Blend Pants
5
Wool Blend Pants

Tapered pants are great on days you want to dress up but feel relaxed at the same time. An oversized graphic tee or a button-down shirt tucked in will do the trick. For formal occasions, throw on a fitted blazer to complete the preppy look. Not forgetting, coloured socks for a peek-a-boo effect as a quirky touch.

Wool Blend Pants
Price
RM249.90
shop here
Uniqlo uniqlo x ines de la fressange
Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.

