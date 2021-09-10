Platform sandals are making a comeback and here’s why you should get a pair

Thanks to Olivia Rodrigo, our love for platform sandals are coming back and we don’t mind it.
You know, the kind of shoes that you would find on a Bratz doll, which we are all trying to dress like now that fashion has deemed the 2000s as cool again. Nobody makes this clearer than Olivia Rodrigo, who has been wringing our nostalgia to create glossy visuals for her viral music videos like Brutal and Good 4 U.
Rodrigo is one of the many celebrities who have co-signed the comeback of platform sandals. The singer did it most publicly when she visited the White House in July, wearing a Chanel suit and a pair of white Giuseppe Zanotti shoes that resembled Mary Janes, mega-sized.
Before her, Dua Lipa took to the 2021 Brit Awards in a pair of towering “Ghillie” heels by Vivienne Westwood, one of Gen Z’s favourite designers. The shoes, first unveiled on the runway in 1993, has a spiritual successor in the form of Marc Jacobs’ “Kiki” platforms that the Don’t Start Now singer also owns, that Bella Hadid has worn, and that TikTok is currently obsessed with.
The appeal of platform sandals goes beyond generations, as we saw when Beyoncé shared photos of her Versace look on Instagram last week. She wore the Italian brand’s hot pink Medusa pumps, instantly making them the most-wanted Versace piece on fashion search engine Lyst.
Platform sandals are merely the latest in a string of daring 2000s trends, including low-rise jeans and exposed G-strings, that are now back with a vengeance. But be warned: these shoes are not easy to wear thanks to their chunky soles; they proved disastrous even to supermodel Naomi Campbell, who famously fell while strutting the catwalk in the aforementioned Vivienne Westwood heels.
If you think the risks of wearing platform sandals are outweighed by their benefits (e.g. you’ll get to tower over everyone in your trendy shoes), then here are some styles that you can shop now.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Olivia Rodrigo’s Giuseppe Zanotti patent leather heels are (unsurprisingly) sold out, but you can still get the shoes in this trendy neon green hue approved by both Billie Eilish and Kanye West.
Vivienne Westwood’s 9-inch heels are a prized piece for any fashion collector. First shown during the British designer’s iconic Anglomania collection in 1993, the Elevated Ghillie paltforms were re-released this year with all the details that made them a cult favourite, from their purple croc-embossed leather construction to their shoestring fastening.
Any fashion fan will tell you that Nodaleto’s signature Bulla Babies pumps are the epitome of Bratz Doll chic. So are their new Bulla Anna pumps, which are set apart with their distinctive curved block heels, square toe, and, in this case, a sparkling pink uppers that will complement the rest of your Y2K-inspired outfit.
Only the fearless should try on Moschino’s latest footwear style, which boasts a 140mm platform heel. They may appear sweet and harmless with their bright pink hue and bow details on the front, but just know that as with the rest of Moschino’s offerings, you’ll need a lot of spunk to wear them.
Miu Miu has long reigned in the chunky platforms department, often with its crystal-embellished takes on the classic Mary Jane shoes. This pair is one of its more novel designs. It’s crafted from the same distressed denim used in its Spring/Summer 2019 collection, meaning that now you can truly sport the jeans fabric from head to toe. Not even Britney Spears can claim that feat.
Naturally, Saint Laurent took on the 2000s shoe silhouette in its signature shade of black. The French luxury brand’s Bianca heels, crafted in Italy from soft leather, are your go-to if you’d like something both timeless and trendy. Bonus: unlike the striking styles offered above, these will go with most of your outfits even after your Y2K nostalgia has died down.