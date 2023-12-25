Catch your favourite Pokémon in the new Clarks collaboration

Pokémon and Clarks have just announced a second collaboration, this time featuring our beloved 1st gen starters — Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle — as well as the most iconic Pokémon, Pikachu.

While Clarks’ first collaboration with Pokémon only featured the Wallabee silhouette with Pikachu, the Torhill Explorer takes centre stage in this collaboration. Combining the classic Wallabee with the 90’s Big Gripper, the timeless design is updated with chunky, ribbed rubber outsoles. Although they just debuted this year, they are on their way to becoming another one of Clarks Originals’ iconic silhouettes.

The four sneakers in the collection each sport a different Pokémon on the tongue. The colour of the premium suede upper corresponds with each one: green for Bulbasaur, red for Charmander, blue for Squirtle, and yellow for Pikachu. Attached to the laces are two fobs with Clarks and Pokémon co-branding and the Pokémon’s Pokédex number, which are also featured on the pull tabs. To fully embody the retro feel, all the graphics are pixel art, even the embroidered Poké Ball on the heel. See the details below.

Check out the collaborative sneakers online now and catch ’em all!

(Images: Clarks / Pokémon)