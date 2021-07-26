It’s been almost two decades since Avril Lavigne released her pop punk anthem, Sk8er Boi, into the world, and nothing much has changed.

The singer is still hanging out with the skater boy, as her first-ever TikTok starring skateboarding legend Tony Hawk showed us. She also recently featured in Willow Smith’s new pop punk album, produced by Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker.

Yes, Barker is more than just the guy who got Kourtney Kardashian to start wearing vintage band T-shirts. He’s also behind the resurgence of the pop punk genre that’s now helmed by the likes of Yungblud, TikTok’s Lil Huddy, and most notably, rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly.

Naturally, the revival of pop punk goes beyond music — we’re seeing it in fashion, too. It was inevitable, given the relentless return of Y2K fashion trends from low-rise jeans to whale tails. Now, the other side of the decade’s fashion is making waves as well, which reminds us of how the Good Charlotte twins famously went out with the Juicy Couture-clad princesses Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

According to Lyst, searches for stripe ties and Vans have gone up ever since Lavigne made her TikTok debut. And the platform also notes the growing influence of Olivia Rodrigo, who was been introducing her Gen Z fans to pop punk fashion through her spunky music videos and Instagram outfit snaps, tartan mini skirts and all.

We know it’s all the small things that matter when channelling the edgy look, which is why we’ve put together a guide to help you nail the trend. Check out our must-haves items below.

