A sneak peek at the Prada x Frank Ocean collaboration

Fans of Frank Ocean will have something to look forward to really soon.

In 2019, the singer famously showed up to the Met Gala in a Prada jacket, blatantly ignoring the campy theme to support the Italian luxury brand instead. It was a look that birthed a thousand memes, as well as a couple of other Prada moments: Ocean would later front GQ magazine in a Prada turtleneck, and then star in the label’s Spring/Summer 2020 campaign. And while he hasn’t written a song about the brand like he has for Nike and Chanel, Ocean has scored something bigger: a collaboration with Prada. At least, that much is hinted in the lookbook for his newly launched luxury jewellery label, Homer.

Among pictures of Ocean’s jewellery designs made from 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and lab-grown diamonds, the Homer catalogue also teased a couple of Prada bags (including a bucket bag) and anorak jackets — like the one Ocean wore to the Met Gala.

(Photo credit: Homer)

The collaboration was confirmed by the musician himself in his interview with Financial Times, which mentions “images of brightly coloured jackets with the Prada logo flash past – a forthcoming collaboration with his close friend Miuccia.”

In that interview, Ocean also professes to be a fan of the new Prada now helmed by both the eponymous designer and Raf Simons, whom Ocean has previously rapped about. “It’s a treat to see them play together and show us how they collaborate,” he says. “I have had more conversations with Miuccia than Raf. I find her really warm and sharp-witted. She is so open-minded. Nothing about her feels jaded.”

Channel Orange fans will likely show the same enthusiasm for the new Prada x Frank Ocean collaboration. Below, take a look at more teasers of the upcoming collection. Be sure to stay tuned to know when it finally drops.







This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.