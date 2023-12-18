Whilst the LBD, sequin jumpsuits, or metallic outfits were the fashion norm for festive seasons previously, here’s why pyjamas are trending more than ever this year.

This year, Christmas will be spent in the simplest of outfits — pyjamas. Having already made their way into women’s (daytime) wardrobes this year, PJs will be taking a seat at the festive table for a celebration that’s as kitsch and cozy as it is relaxed. The only rule is to make sure your Christmas pyjamas match those worn by the rest of your family.

Why pyjamas are trending more than ever this festive season

Pyjamas took on a prominent role in life at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, and more precisely during the various lockdowns. Getting dressed with no prospect of leaving the house made little or no sense to adults and children alike. But the trend has continued, to a lesser extent, in the wake of the pandemic. Today, many employees still work from home in their pyjamas, according to a recent survey conducted by Indeed in the UK. But remote working is no longer the only reason why the average person might slip into a pair of payjamas. Aside from going to sleep, how about going to work, going shopping or out with friends in your PJs? In 2023, pyjamas have become a fashion item in their own right, just like dresses, jeans or skirts, so much so that some have even dubbed them the slacker’s answer to a suit.

2023 is all about the festive pyjama party

From the Kardashians to the Beckhams, pyjamas first became the star of celebrity wardrobes — more on that later — before taking over social networks. This can be seen with the #pyjamaoutfit hashtag, which has clocked up almost six million views on TikTok. At the same time, the famous pyjama party seems to have replaced traditional nights out among adults (over 570 million views). And that was all it took for brands to jump on the trend and come up with PJ styles, each more elegant than the next, transforming a nightwear staple into a must-have daytime fashion item. As a result, Kim Kardashian flaunted a satin ensemble on the street, Billie Eilish opted for Gucci pyjamas with a matching sleep mask at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala, and Katie Holmes was spotted in New York in a mismatched ensemble.

All of this suggests that pyjamas are on the up and up, reflecting the casual chic — and cozy — style so popular with the younger generation. For several months now, comfort has been the watchword among social media users, across all domains. ‘Cozy cardio;’ for example, involves exercising in comfy, cozy surroundings, in pyjamas of course, and while watching your favorite TV show. Then there’s the ‘coastal cowgirl‘ inspiration, a chic and cozy version of the famous cowgirl, and more recently — and globally — the ‘cozy girl‘ aesthetic has fostered a craze for snug clothes. This winter trend that proves we’re not done with pyjamas yet. And with good reason: pyjamas are now poised to make their mark on the most wonderful time of the year.

Pyjama chic

This holiday, you won’t have to spend hours in front of your closet to find a sequined dress that’s “dressy but not too dressy” for the much-anticipated family dinner or a festive get-together. All the more so, given the environmental concerns surrounding sequins. Simple pyjamas, on the other hand, might surprise most people as a festive wardrobe choice, but without being entirely out of place. One word of advice: your Christmas pyjamas should, if possible, match those of the rest of the family, friends and so on. This makes for a much more photogenic — or Instagrammable — look that won’t go unnoticed. In fact, social networks are already starting to fill up with shots of Christmas pyjamas of all kinds. The hashtag #christmaspyjamas has already surpassed 150 million views on TikTok.

Already seen last year, the trend has made its mark among celebrities. As previously mentioned, the Kardashians and the Beckhams opted for this new kind of festive outfit for Christmas Eve — or at least in the photos they posted on Instagram — as did the families of Jessica Alba, Lily Collins, Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum, Blake Lively, and of course, the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. These are just some of the public figures who are likely to slip into their PJs again this year and influence the holiday fashion choices of people everywhere. In any case, the trend is gaining ground, to the point where fashion brands are no longer just selling Christmas pyjamas for children, but for the whole family.

From red and black checks to Santa Claus motifs, reindeer, elves, snowmen, fairy tale landscapes, fir trees and snowflakes — as well as much more chic satin versions — will be among the must-have items this holiday season, along with the (ugly) Christmas sweater, a possible alternative for anyone who wouldn’t dare go to show up at their host’s place in pyjamas.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.