Q&A: Carven Ong on versatility as an essential tool in creative design

Known for his breathtaking couture pieces, Malaysian fashion designer Carven Ong tackles the theme of ‘Old Malaysia’ for the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur 2021, with a fun twist.

When one thinks of Carven Ong, they think of wedding gowns, or chic evening dresses. It’s the brand that he has built himself on, starting from his debut collection back in 1991 at MODA Wanita Fashion Show to his self-named label, ‘Carven Ong Couture’, specialising in exclusive custom-made bridal and evening gowns.

With over thirty years as a renowned designer in the local fashion industry under his belt, Ong’s continuous dedication has turned his passion and hobby into a lifetime career. But Ong always seeks to try new things, and that include exploring new styles as well as working on various platforms.

In 2017, Ong had the opportunity to work with Hollywood’s premier costume designer, Mary E. Vogt, to produce couture pieces for the big hit film, Crazy Rich Asians. Ong designed and custom-made the iconic waterproof wedding gown and the sequined jumpsuit worn by the character Araminta Lee.

“It was the first time I’ve collaborated with a movie. It was a very challenging experience,” Ong says of his time working with Vogt on Crazy Rich Asians, “but altogether it was very fun. I would definitely love to venture into that again.”

Ong laments the slow season and stagnancy of the fashion industry that has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, but expresses that it has given him the opportunity to explore beyond the style that he’s always been known for, and to experiment with new designs.

At the recent Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur, Ong puts forth thirty-three new pieces that centre around the theme of ‘Old Malaysia’, with various callbacks to motifs that are reminiscent of fashion styles from the 1960s to 1980s. Bright and bold colours take to the stage, accented by patterns of the past that somehow just feel Malaysian while also evocative of a foreign concept.

Just before we got to see the show up close at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week KL, we sit down with Carven Ong to talk about his inspiration behind the collection for the show, as he shares his experience working on Crazy Rich Asians.