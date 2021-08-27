Every throwback retro kick you should own in your footwear collection

How many of these retro sneakers do you own in your collection?
Trends come and go, but the classics never leave our sight. Sneakers, a staple in every men and women closet, have rapidly taken over the footwear industry – and we have no problem with that. Gone are the days when sneakers were made for working out. They’re now worn for anything-less-than-a-black-tie soirees. Yes, you can wear these kicks on a date night and meetings too, if you style it right.
Of course, formal shoes and heels should never be neglected, but owning timeless styles are just as important too. Even the likes of high-end luxury brands are going crazy for sneakers – from Dior and Saint Laurent to Gucci and more. You may have a favourite brand in mind and probably own a pair of go-to sneakers in your wardrobe right now – but it doesn’t hurt to add a few more.
A great design to have is a classic silhouette, and these retro sneakers are proof that they’re never out of style. Here, we list down the retro footwear worth having in your collection, and why you should add them to your shoe cabinet today.
Hero image credit: Nike; Featured image credit: Twitter/@twitoloshop
The 1986 Asics GT-11 returns with a fresh look in celebration of its 35th birthday. As the first model to feature Gel technology – taking inspiration from the Gran Turismo sports car – this year’s version features recycled materials of mesh and synthetic suede. There are two colours available: White Monaco Blue to represent the original GT-11, and Glacier Gray to celebrate the 35th anniversary.
You can’t go wrong with a pair of chunky sneakers, and this New Balance kick exemplifies that retro appeal perfectly. The sleek curves and subtle peek-a-boo of the mesh and suede overlay convey futuristic touches. Call this a staple, because you can definitely wear this to the gym and lunch dates. All you need is a good blazer, and you’re good to go.
Believe it or not, while we bet that your favourite celebrities and rappers were spotted on the streets flaunting this, and despite their seemingly ubiquity, some of the Jordans are rarely produced. Thanks to a unique aesthetic, the style is adored by powerful women too – hello Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. It’s hard not to grab a pair when they go with every outfit in your closet – yes, even on errand runs.
These classic Superstars can do no harm to any outfit. Created in the ’60s as basketball footwear; things went through the roof when it was popularised in the ‘80s as a lifestyle sneaker – thanks to the Hip Hop scene. Whether dressed up or down, this timeless pair is still considered a must-have style due to its humble black and white combo. You can stride with confidence every season, knowing it will never run out of style.
A staple in the ‘70s and ‘80s; this Converse silhouette is still a hit among many sneaker fans today. Whether you’re a skater, a fashion maven or a fan of the brand, we can agree that the style lends a retro touch while proving that it works for anyone and every scenario. From casual meetings to daily wear, you can never go wrong with a pair of Chuck 70. In addition, it is chunkier compared to other Converse pairs – especially useful for some added height.
The iconic Nike Air Force 1 is popular once again, thanks to Gen-Z. At this point, it’s hard not to love it when it’s effortless, simple and completely fail-proof. With countless colour combinations, this silhouette is getting bigger and bolder. Even Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh recently collaborated with Nike to create his own signature style for the Menswear Spring 2022 collection.
Launched in the ’70s, this minimal high-top sneaker is versatile and a definite staple in your collection. Call this a clean canvas, where the styling opportunities are endless. Wear this out to business meetings, happy hour, work events, date nights, and beyond. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed about owning this pair. Plus, the sleek style fits well with any personality.
You’ve probably had the Samba once in your life, but what about a vegan version? Yes, the iconic Samba is free from any animal-based materials – and we admire that endeavour. Not only does it exude elegance and timelessness, but this latest version will make you feel better about wearing them too.