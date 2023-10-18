Review: The Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is a true head-turner

Released on 5 October, the Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is as special as it gets. I had the opportunity to try some pieces on and here’s my little review.

You’ve seen it on social media and you’ve heard your peers speak about it. When the partnership between Moncler and Adidas Originals was revealed this February during London Fashion Week, the buzz heightened and anticipation went up, up — and even higher. It makes sense, though: it is, after all, a collaboration (for some, unexpected) between two major brands. One’s a French House established in 1952 with its roots in outerwear for mountain adventures and the other a game-changing lifestyle entity formed in 2001. Isn’t that pretty exciting?

The Moncler x Adidas Originals collection was officially released on 5 October 2023. Yes, here in Malaysia too! Available on the websites of both brands, the special ensemble was designed to mirror the journey of exploration. Pieces are imbued with Adidas Originals and Moncler elements — as seen on the likes of track jackets, long puffers, track pants, backpack, shoes and more. The Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is made for the ones that are always out and about; be it traversing the challenges of mountain-climbing or exploring the streets of Kuala Lumpur.

Undoubtedly, the collection is filled with fascinating and impressive creations. This time, let’s take a closer look at three specific pieces that I had the pleasure of experiencing for myself. The stars of the show are the Moncler x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Tee, Moncler x Adidas Originals Moncler Backpack and Moncler x Adidas Originals NMD Runner Shoes. Now, let’s get going and start our fashion odyssey.

Moncler x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Tee

The Moncler x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Tee comes in two options — Solar Red and Royal Blue. The eye-catching jersey top is easily one of my favourite pieces from the collection. While blue isn’t my most preferred hue, I adore the dichotomy between the black and blue; bisected by a snow slope-inspired wavy line. Wearing the Medium size, the top fits ideally on my body; especially for someone who enjoys going a little oversize. The design of the long sleeve tee actually helps elongate the body length, making me appear more slender.

At the chest area, the Adidas Originals and Moncler signifiers are clearly displayed while the brand logos can be found embedded on the left sleeve. Being a crewneck, the top is as apt for all kinds of occasions. As someone who’s always on the go, I love how I can wear the Moncler x Adidas Originals Long Sleeve Tee everywhere — styled in a plethora of ways. For example, you can pair the tee with a high-waisted trousers, tucked in for a smarter look or go with shorts for something more sporty and casual. Oh, it also doesn’t hurt that it’s so comfortable!

A component on the Long Sleeve Tee that many might not notice is the yellow band hidden inside. Featuring the words ‘Moncler Genius’ and a bright yellow shade, the band adds a unique touch to the overall experience. If you need just the right pop of luminosity, let it hang over your shoulder. From experience, that gets the heads turning and eyes staring.

Moncler x Adidas Originals Moncler Backpack

Speaking about attention-grabbing, you can’t (and shouldn’t) ignore the Moncler x Adidas Originals Moncler Backpack. Utilitarian and versatile, the backpack comes in black and royal blue — with ‘Adidas’ and ‘Moncler’ illustrated all across the bag in a wave-like pattern. Once again, alluding to the French Maison’s roots. On first glance, the bag’s massive and for some, can even be quite colossal. Thing is… its size is where the backpack shines.

The Moncler x Adidas Originals Moncler Backpack comprises six different pockets, with a roomy main space. A “rizz” aesthetically yet so durable, the bag lets you keep all your necessities — from laptop (a digital writer’s must-have) and power bank to an extra set of clothes and your beauty essentials. With the ability to withstand up to six kilogrammes, the backpack is the ideal accessory to bring around on a plethora of outings.

I brought the bag with me on a short road trip and I was able to keep all my belongings the backpack. What’s even cooler is that it’s created using recycled nylon plain weave and thus, makes it a fitting choice for rainy days. Malaysians would know how the weather shifts so unpredictably. Regardless of what type of adventure you’re about to embark on, the backpack is the embodiment of “form-meets-function”. A sturdy handle, spacious components and eclectic design makes this a splendid choice!

Moncler x Adidas Originals NMD Runner Shoes

The intertwining of both Moncler’s and Adidas’ DNA and identities truly come alive with the collection’s array of sneakers. Adidas Originals’ iconic NMD gets a Moncler reception — and “wow” is an understatement for sure. The trainers look as dynamic and singular in person as they are in pictures. There are four colour options for the NMD Runner Shoes: Royal Blue/Core White, Olive Strata/Solar Yellow, Core Black and Core White.

As mentioned, the Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is conceived with adventures in mind and the design of the sneakers highlight that very notion perfectly. Immediately upon unboxing the package, I noticed the padded ripstop upper and of course, the unmistakable white sole. The NMD Runner Shoes are made with GORE-TEX® and hence, are waterproof. Not only is slipping on the trainers so seamless (especially with the internal knit socks) but the six-centimetre sole also means I appear taller. And anyone who knows me knows how much I love my shoes with a little :height assistance”.

The Moncler x Adidas Originals NMD Runner Shoes go in unison with the ready-to-wear pieces in the collection, including the Long Sleeve Tee and Track Pants. At the rear area, you will find Adidas’ three stripes in white, a white horizontal line illustrating ‘Moncler’ and a silver zipper featuring both brands. Personally, I think these little details enhance the overall allure of the sneakers. On the side, blue and pink protruding components highlight Adidas and Moncler respectively with the latter including the Maison’s birthplace.

Comfortable, enduring and rather adroit, the shoes would be ideal for most voyages; be it a day in the office or going on a hike. The breathable material also means my feet didn’t feel uneasy after long hours — and that’s important. If you enjoy having all eyes on you and being the talk of the “town”, here’s something that deserves a space in your shoe wardrobe. And just to be Mon-clear, they have found a special place in mine.

The Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is available now and prices range from RM500 to RM4,000. Learn more HERE.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Moncler/Adidas Originals)