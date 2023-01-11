Rihanna drops limited-edition Savage x Fenty Super Bowl ‘Game Day’ collection

Rihanna is all set for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show in the best way possible. The artist has released a limited-edition Savage x Fenty Super Bowl ‘Game Day’ collection to keep up the hype for the upcoming event.

From sweatpants and hoodies to T-shirts that read, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever,” the new collection is turning out to be nothing less than savage.

More about the Savage x Fenty Super Bowl ‘Game Day’ collection by Rihanna

The Savage x Fenty Super Bowl ‘Game Day’ is a limited-edition collection by Rihanna with a 17-piece selection of tops, beanies, hoodies, varsity jerseys, sweatpants, boxers, caps and bandana. The teaser for the new collection was dropped on Instagram with a cheeky caption that read, “A @badgalriri concert during a football game? Say less.”

The images show Rihanna in two LVII two-tone black and white jerseys along with two pairs of LVII sweatpants with “Property of Fenty” written on the back.

‘The Game’ collection that is now available at SavageX, comes in XXS to 4X sizes. For Xtra VIP members, the price ranges from USD 24.95 to USD 89.95 (RM 110 to RM393 approximately) and for non-VIP members, from USD 32.95 to USD 112.95 (RM144 to rm495 approximately).

About the upcoming Super Bowl show

Rihanna made a public announcement for her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl in a September 2022 Instagram post.

Following this, The Hollywood Reporter released a statement by NFL Head of Music, Seth Dudowsky. He said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Rihanna will headline the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on 12 February 2023.

(Main and featured image credit: savagexfenty/Instagram)