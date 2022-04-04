Rimowa and Porsche join forces to create a stunning limited edition collection

Rimowa and Porsche have joined forces again this 2022, and that’s a great thing for fans of both brands.

After all, it’s not every day when two iconic German brands, renowned for design and innovation, bring their collective minds together. But that’s exactly what Rimowa and Porsche have done with a new limited-edition collector’s case.

What to expect from this Rimowa x Porsche collab

The Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita brings together the singular expertise of the two historic German companies. Known for their relentless pursuit of perfection, both Rimowa and Porsche place functional design, technical innovation, and high performance at the heart of their business yet always stay true to their rich cultural heritage.

Made in Cologne, Germany, the Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita is crafted from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium and draws design cues from the first generation of the Porsche 911. As it’s a collab with the German sports car manufacturer, it was designed to be easily be stowed in the boot of a Porsche car during weekend jaunts. This is largely due to its highly functional wheel-free design, which also includes TSA-approved locks and a gleaming aluminium handle.

Inspired By The 911

To create the collector’s case, designers took inspiration from an iconic model – the first-generation Porsche 911. First showcased to the world in 1963 as the “Porsche 901”, it has since become one of the most successful models in road car sales. It’s also a legend in motorsport, with remarkable success on track as well as rallies. Fittingly, the 911 serves as the ultimate muse for Rimowa for the aluminium Hand-Carry Case’s visual language.

Accented with high-gloss details that nod to the silver mirror finishing of a first-generation Porsche 911, it features black leather straps attached by polished crest-shaped holders that echo traditional hood straps. An authentic Porsche crest can be found sitting proudly on the case’s front.

Inside, the case boasts a zipped U-pocket and an X-strap resembling a seatbelt to keep belongings secure in transit. Houndstooth Pepita fabric, black leather accents, an imprinted Porsche crest, and a yellow instructional label similar to that found in a Porsche trunk complete the 911-inspired aesthetic.

This special collaboration is available in extremely limited quantities with only 911 numbered pieces produced, making it an ideal piece for collectors and design aficionados alike. The exclusive case will also be complimented by an exclusive sticker set featuring a trio of retro stickers which will be sold separately.

The Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita and sticker set will be available at select Rimowa stores starting 21st April 2022. The collectors case will also be available across Porsche’s global network of dealerships and online.

(Images: Rimowa)

This article was first published on August Man Singapore.