Rimowa releases ‘Never Still 4’, its new global campaign featuring Kylian Mbappé, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Blackpink’s Rosé

Rimowa launches the latest brand campaign ‘Never Still 4’ featuring a stellar lineup comprising global superstar Rosé of Blackpink, football wunderkind Kylian Mbappé, and Formula 1 stalwart Sir Lewis Hamilton; scored by the legendary Hans Zimmer.

With travel at the core of the campaign’s narrative, Rimowa has worked together with numerous icons in the luxury lifestyle globe — including the likes of Kim Jones, Nobu Matsuhisa, Rihanna, Roger Federer, LeBron James, as well as the late Virgil Abloh — demonstrating a continuous spirit of personal progress and journey.

Entering its 125th year, Rimowa presents ‘Never Still 4’ with an overarching narrative of natural evolution. The art of travel is no longer just a form of personal advancement but a catalyst for inner transformation. The campaign brings to life inspiring stories of global superstars.

First in line is seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, who is no stranger to travelling around the world with Formula 1. He continues to remain open-hearted and inspired by the new places he visits, the cultures he immerses in, and the people he meets.

He chimes: “I have spent my whole career travelling the world, and those experiences have shaped who I am as both a driver and a human. It was only through seeing new places and perspectives that I really learned to challenge my way of thinking, and to embrace the endless possibilities that the world holds. Home is where I reflect, but it’s through travel that I’m truly inspired.”

Fellow athlete in the campaign is football star Kylian Mbappé who has been a beacon of inspiration for many young people around the world for his activism both on and off the pitch.

“When you travel, you see different types of lives, and you learn a lot. I crossed paths with amazing people that I never thought I would meet in my life,” Mbappé shares.

‘Never Still 4’ also brings together BLACKPINK’s Rosé, a K-Pop icon who needs no introduction. The “On The Ground” singer brings with her a fresh perspective to the meaning of home and what is truly important in a life of purposeful travel.

“Travel allowed me to expand my meaning of home. As travelling has become an essential part of my life, I’ve realised that home has become more of a state of mind than a specific place. It’s a collection of memories, experiences, and people that provide a sense of belonging,” she continues.

Together, their progressive mindsets and ethos on purposeful travel create ripple effects that move themselves and the world forward.

Adding another layer of lustre to the campaign is globally renowned composer Hans Zimmer, who has been appointed again to score the campaign. Zimmer brings his own version of German excellence and artistry to the campaign, composing bespoke tracks for the four films — beautifully capturing the tunes of the campaign, and one that stimulates all senses; makes you move around the world and be moved by the sounds.

The fourth chapter of the Never Still campaign also signals an evolution as Rimowa looks forward to what travel means post-pandemic. Emelie De Vitis, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing for Rimowa quips: “We are delighted to partner once again with icons that echo our mindset of purposeful travel.”

Across the three films, Rimowa expresses a more personal, human side of the featured icons — showcasing not only where they travel but also the impact that these voyages have on them.

Sir Lewis Hamilton

For Sir Lewis Hamilton, the film takes viewers through Mexico City — shot from a car driving through various scenes through Lewis’s eyes while capturing the essence of a life spent learning from the people and places around him.

Rosé

In the film featuring Rosé, the narrative peels you away from the world of K-Pop but focuses on the effect travel has had on how she connects with the world around her. Ultimately, it is about what ‘home’ really means to her. She explores the storied city of Paris and beyond, as well as places she has visited in the past while thinking of the places she hopes to go to in the future.

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé brings you into a different realm in his life sans football. Through a story of his visit to the Philharmonie de Paris with students from his foundation ‘Inspired by KM’, the film illustrates the positive impact of his journeys and the rippling progress he has created with the next generation.

The overarching narrative of Rimowa’s Never Still 4 campaign continues to challenge the way we look at travel beyond its destination-driven objective but as a way to connect, interact and react both intentionally and meaningfully.

