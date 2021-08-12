A collection that pays tribute to Indian craftsmanship, this latest collaboration is worth waiting for.

H&M is drawing on the richness of Indian fabrics, embroidery, and patterns for its new collaboration. The Swedish giant announced the launch of a collection in partnership with Indian fashion label Sabyasachi for men and women, to be discovered starting August 12.

After unveiling a whole capsule with retro accents inspired by the hit Netflix series “Sex Education,” H&M is exploring a whole other universe in its new collaboration, that of the Indian house Sabyasachi, founded in 1999 in Calcutta. It’s an opportunity to pay tribute to the craftsmanship and artisanal skills of a country known for fabrics, embroidery and traditional prints that are rich and detailed.

Image credit: H&M

Designed for both men and women, the collection is composed of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories with a bohemian spirit. The ensemble combines traditional inspirations and contemporary styling in silhouettes that the brand describes as “multicultural.” The looks include dresses, some of which are directly inspired by the traditional sari, shorts, baggy pants, asymmetrical long-sleeved tops, flowing shirts, and jackets.

In terms of accessories, the brand features a selection of scarves, a tote bag adorned with fringe and a patchwork of colours, as well as belts, highly embellished shoes, and a multitude of jewellery with or without coloured stones.

“I am happy to announce the new launch date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Due to the complexities of the Covid-19 situation, we had to put the launch on hold but I’m eagerly looking forward to bringing this ready-to-wear collection that will bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life in an understated yet glamorous style,” revealed designer Sabyasach Mukherjee.

The fruit of this new collaboration will be offered for sale from August 12 in select stores and on Hm.com.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews