Celebrating art with a special capsule collection and exhibition.

Anthony Vaccarello is clearly a huge fan of art — just look to his large-scale SS22 installation by artist Doug Aitken for evidence — but this one takes his passion a notch further.

Following a Saint Laurent Rive Droite collection dedicated to Memphis’ eclectic design scene, the designer is now collaborating with the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat and the Galerie Enrico Navarra for a Basquiat-centric exhibition and collection.

Held at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles — both experimental boutiques where Anthony Vaccarello showcases and sells clothing and artworks side by side — the exhibition will be a gathering of some of the American artist’s most sought-after pieces.

This includes “a silkscreen, the 18 original lithographs, several drawings, ceramic plates which belonged to Andy Warhol, a spoon, and a denim jacket from one of the first AIDS auction[s] ever.” These will be items that will be exclusively released to the fashion house for display, so visitors can look forward to a one-in-a-lifetime experience.

Better yet, they can bring home a souvenir or two. Saint Laurent Rive Droite’s capsule collection is hugely inspired by the artist’s work and legacy, so besides tote bags, backpacks, and crossbody bags, expect other collectibles like skimboards and skateboard triptych to be in high demand.

Other co-branded items Basquiat fans would appreciate include iPhone cases, books on the artist, posters, and even a limited edition range of vintage-inspired YSL undergarments.

The Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat x Galerie Enrico Navarra capsule collection can now be purchased online here.

