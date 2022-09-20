Fashion Obsessions: The latest news on Coach, Loewe, Valentino and more

What’s the latest fashion news in September 2022?

As summer fashion transitions into fall, designers release exciting limited edition collections and collaborations. This month, we see Coach collaborating with New York City-based graffiti artists Mint + Serf with a definitive collection and campaign. With the rise of the metaverse, Kate Spade New York is transporting fans (virtually) to discover their Fall collection in a dreamy townhouse. If you’re a Billie Eilish fan, you will adore her in Gucci’s latest campaign featuring this season’s must-have eyewear. Our favourite? The classic cat-eye in pastel pink. A woman can never have too many handbags, and this season’s offerings by Loewe and Valentino are worth adding to your wishlist.

September 2022 fashion news from Coach, Valentino, Loewe and more:

Coach collaborates with graffiti artists Mint + Serf

In collaboration with photographer Juergen Teller and artistic duo Mint + Serf, the campaign showcases Coach’s signature elements comprising shearling and leather outerwear, romantic laces, crocheted silhouettes and neon hues. It also beautifully captures the spontaneous moments of affection between lovers and friends as an initiative to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. The collection takes inspiration from Americana and New York City energy and includes the reimagined Rogue and Bandit bags splashed in Mint + Serf’s iconic expressive artworks. What makes this campaign so special is the beautiful cast sourced from street casting and open calls through Coach’s social channels.

Kate Spade New York takes you to the metaverse for its Fall 2022 campaign

We can’t seem to stray away from the New York vibe, and Kate Spade New York unveils its beautiful fall campaign showcasing the brand’s seasonal prints: roses, leopard, vivid plaids and oversized polka dots. Taking inspiration from the sweet moments of gathering on a Saturday afternoon, the campaign focuses on five neighbours with very different creative personalities dressed head-to-toe in the joyous prints. Guests can explore and live their moment as the brand taps into the metaverse with its first immersive and interactive virtual townhouse tied to its campaign. Visitors can browse and purchase the latest offerings online, they can also explore the rooms and participate in various wholesome activities such as contributing to a “kindness wall”, playing games and creating a custom wallpaper inspired by this season’s prints. To experience it yourself, check it out here.

Loewe is ready to make you head over heels for the Hammock Compact .

If you’re a fan of Loewe’s signature Hammock, you will love the newest Fall 2022 offering: Hammock Compact. Like the iconic Hammock, the latest design now comes in an adorable size sitting between the mini and small sizes. Designed for every personality, the bag is created in gorgeous new satin leather and is available in five warm hues: vintage khaki, orange, nude, aquamarine and plumrose. Adored for its versatility, the bag can be worn in multiple ways as a shoulder bag, crossbody, and top handle, thanks to the looped and detachable strap. The campaign, photographed by cinematographer Anders Edström, features Japanese actress Sakura Ando (“Shoplifters”) embracing the Hammock Compact in Nanzen-Ji and Maizuru in Kyoto and Nakasu, Osaka.

Valentino teams up with writer and visual artist Douglas Coupland for a capsule collection

Known for his best-selling novel “Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture“, Douglas Coupland joined forces with Maison Valentino for a unique capsule collection featuring evocative quotes from the author. The collection includes two cotton sweatshirts and two tees splashed in the stunning Pink PP hue and in black with these messages on display: “We all have secret messages hidden within us,” “Beauty has kind of become an act of rebellion,” “My brain feels like fridge magnet poetry” and “I miss my pre-internet brain.” Apart from the collection, the Maison also collaborated with the author for their “Pink PP Seen by Douglas Coupland” booklet for the Valentino Pink PP Fall/Winter 2022 show and the “Valentino the Narratives II”.

Billie Eilish stars in the latest Gucci eyewear campaign





In case you’ve missed it, Billie Eilish and her eyes have recently become a hot topic, with creators and face readers all over the internet fixated on her sanpaku eyes. Now, the brooding singer-songwriter and her eyes are the talk of the town again, but this time for their role in Gucci’s latest eyewear campaign.

In the campaign, we, the viewer, are on a dreamlike car ride alongside the ‘Ocean Eyes’ songstress. A nod to the atmosphere of the film noir genre, the visuals are distinguished by unbalanced compositions, a rich palette, and contrasted lighting effects.

Valentino enters a new dimension







This season, the Maison is going with the adage “the bigger, the better” as the hardware of the staple Valentino Garavani One Stud grows in size. Although the bags themselves are now being offered in new sizes, both smaller and larger, one commonality is this: the stud develops into a 7×7 cm element, accenting new clutches, the softly structured hobo bag, and the mini top handle.

In this drop, Valentino narrows down the colour offerings, going with a must-have black and a timely Pink PP. However, as the colours and embellishments take up more attention, the coating effects of the studs go in the opposite direction. In order to blend with the base material of the bags, lacquered hardware comes in two finishes: semi-transparent lacquer and a mattified, fully-coated finish.

ZEGNA’s Triple Stitch Sneaker gearing to be the season’s top kicks



Rounding up our September fashion news is ZEGNA’s recent launch of The Triple Stitch Sneaker. A must-have for any men’s shoe closet, the versatile pairs arrive in staple colours that make dressing casual and formal a complete breeze.

For this drop, the Maison reimagined its essential footwear in new colours and materials, ranging from grained leather to canvas and plush suede. As the name suggests, each iteration showcases the brand’s signature triple crossing-elastic detail for an easy slip-on fit, while bringing to mind the look of three hand-stitches traditionally featured on tailored jackets — a nod to ZEGNA’s heritage and savoir-faire.

FENDI Faster gets an all-new ambassador



Football legend and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Karim Benzema is the Maison’s latest spokesperson for its Faster sneakers. Known as an exemplary player for Real Madrid, the decorated striker is the right partner for these iconic kicks.

Featuring technical fabrics and high-end yet athletic touches, the FENDI Faster finds its perfect match in Benzema — especially for his unique and inimitable skill, style, and strong personality.

