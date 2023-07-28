facebook
Sitara Ghattamaneni dazzles in RM7k Tarun Tahiliani gown
Style
28 Jul 2023 04:00 PM

Sitara Ghattamaneni dazzles in RM7k Tarun Tahiliani gown

Anushka Narula

In the enchanting world of South Indian cinema, the charismatic actor Mahesh Babu and the former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar, reign as the most adored couple, capturing the hearts of audiences far and wide. While their endearing bond is evident to all, their roles as devoted parents to their two children, Gautham and Sitara, have also captured the hearts of fans worldwide. However, it is their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, who has been stealing the limelight, garnering significant media attention and amassing an enthusiastic fan-following on the internet.

At a remarkably young age, Sitara has already showcased her budding talents, making her debut alongside her father in the delightful dance video, Penny, and lending her voice to the Telugu version of the animated hit, Frozen 2, as the adorable character, baby Elsa. Moreover, the young starlet recently achieved yet another milestone as she became the brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand, marking her foray into the world of endorsements. In a display of her growing prominence, Sitara’s presence even graced the iconic New York Times Square billboard, a testament to her rising star power, all at the tender age of 11.

The Tarun Tahiliani glamour: Unveiling Sitara’s RM7k gown

Her recent media appearance exuded an aura of poise and elegance, as Sitara once again impressed onlookers with her sophisticated demeanour. Donning a magnificent one-shoulder oyster grey gown from Tarun Tahiliani, valued at INR 1,42,900 (RM7.8k approx.), she effortlessly captured the spotlight. The fluted bodice of the gown added a contemporary touch to her overall look, while the flowing tulle stole gracefully enhanced her style. Opting for a signature minimal look with a sleek necklace, Sitara showcased her affiliation with the renowned jewellery brand PMJ Jewels during the launch of her lookbook at a press conference.

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s fashion sense exudes an aura of elegant glam and sophistication. Her impeccable style choices were on full display when she graced Times Square with her striking ethnic ensembles. One memorable look featured an ethereal ethnic wear by Falguni Shane Peacock, adorned with exquisite stones and sequins, and the beautiful pink hue of the outfit only added to its allure. Sitara effortlessly blends tradition with modernity, leaving onlookers in awe of her stunning fashion statements that perfectly complement her poised demeanour.

Hero Image: Courtesy sitaraghattamaneni/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Tarun Tahiliani

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Who is Sitara best friend?

Answer: During her media interactions, Sitara candidly revealed her special bond with Samantha, whom she lovingly described as her best friend.

Question: Where does Sitara study?

Answer: Sitara is currently pursuing her education at the prestigious CHIREC International School, located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Question: What age is Sitara?

Answer: Sitara is 11 years old.

Question: Who is Sitara?

Answer: Sitara Ghattamaneni is the daughter of actor Mahesh Babu and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar

Sitara Ghattamaneni dazzles in RM7k Tarun Tahiliani gown

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 
