Spotlighting the latest Hermès Spring-Summer 2023 objects collection

Hermès drops a slew of novelties for Spring-Summer 2023 with the theme ‘Astonishment’, including five new bags inspired by the Maison’s equestrian heritage into its repertoire.

The Hermès universe is one that never ceases to surprise — in all sorts of amazing ways. It feels even more accurate when the Maison drops the theme ‘Astonishment’ for its Spring-Summer 2023 Objet collection. It is all about the unexpected as Hermès teases with considered designs that are cleverly nuanced with novelty, contrasts, and unseen details.

Take a closer look at the new range of bags, small leather goods, accessories and jewellery pieces — each with its own narrative and beckons a more in-depth observation. No, it is not time to be a Sherlock. But just let your mind wander into the astonishing world that is layered with exuberance and playfulness, elegance and refinement.

During our recent visit to Singapore, we get to experience the Hermès Spring-Summer 2023 Objet presentation in all of its unique wonders and dare we say, astonishing installations. And above all the theatrics, we are fascinated with the latest novelties that drops this month.

For its silk, two pieces catch our eye. First is the Rendez-vous galant scarf that tells the story of a gallant hero saving a damsel who has lost her way en route to the ball — very retro-futuristic. Another is the Mon premier Galop shawl that brings to mind a joyous optimistic horse in its best mood — perfect to bring a smile to your face or to be framed up as a feature in your living area.

Hermès also celebrates the summer vibes with beach-ready items like beach towels, swim shorts, swimsuits, beach bags and more. We absolutely adore the cute addition of sea creatures like octopi, fish and lobsters — literal references to get the mise en scene right.

On top of that, Apple Watch wearers can also rejoice with new bands and bracelets including the sleek double tour Gourmet band in steel and Swift calfskin for Series 8.

But our eyes are locked at this year’s novelties that drop this season. From Hermès Spring-Summer 2023, here are our top five new bags to cop.

Arçon Bag

Equestrian at its core, this half-moon rounded bag is like carrying a side pocket on your shoulders. Fashioning clean lines and a sleek structure, the bag is roomy with an outside pocket that offers a new gesture. The surprise element? A snap hook on the side that seems unassuming but great for hooking gloves or accessories — or even your favourite charms. It comes with an adjustable oversized Étrivière buckle for you to wear it as a crossbody or as a shoulder bag.

Chaîne d’ancre Compact Wallet

Another crowd favourite is the Chaîne d’ancre Compact Wallet that also passes as a mini bag — perfect for ardent fans of micro-bags. It has a sleek, unpretentious silhouette with a standout feature in the centre; the anchor chain. The anchor chain is now transformed into a clasp to embellish the Compact Wallet. It is also adjustable with removable straps to give you multiple ways of styling the bag. Wear it as a crossbody or a waist bag — the choice is yours.

Petite Course Bag

Not just another ‘saddle bag’, the Petite Course bag references elements from the equestrian universe, with its shape inspired by the skirt of a racing saddle. Its pull tab gets its cues from the bridle bit and the saddle nail adds a touch of detailing. It comes in two contrasting styles — sporty with two-tone webbing, or saddler with a thin leather strap for a more elegant finish. It is so sleek that it sits perfectly across your body like a piece of garment.

Maxi Kelly Bag

The Kelly has now been made equal, now in a form of a messenger for the gents out there. Add a touch of panache to your everyday office look with the new Maxi Kelly bag that comes in Togo calfskin — black is always a chic choice. The latest silhouette assets a bold character with subtle details: a reworked volume, lower handle, and large metal pieces. The webbing strap is also removable with various functional features for urban men. If you’ve always been looking for the messenger, the Maxi Kelly bag is the one.

Hermès Buddypocket Bag

Another style statement added to the Hermès universe is the Buddypocket bag. A cross between a saddle and a crescent bag, this bold holster bag is designed to be worn like clothing. And despite its rather unorthodox design, the Buddypocket bag is utilitarian in its own way. It keeps your phone and wallet within reach while offering different compartments for accessories of all kinds.

All images from Hermès