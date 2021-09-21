New York Fashion Week SS22: Our favourite shows from Coach, Moschino and more

After a two-year hiatus of in-person shows, fashion month is back in full swing. Here’s a round-up of our favourite moments from New York Fashion Week SS22.

Although the schedules are (almost) returning to normal, the excitement of knowing the latest is such a thrill. Therefore, we’re rounding up some of the best runway shows, and these designers, in our opinion, are channelling the ideal post-lockdown styles for a vibrant yet comfortable summer.

The New York Fashion Week SS22 collections turn to tried-and-true staples with fresh and clean silhouettes. Like any carefree summer, the season is all about streamlined cuts, billowy pieces, vibrant colours and graphic hues. There are plenty of retro florals and colourful checks to adore this season too.

Below, we round up the best catwalk shows and the best looks from New York Fashion Week SS22.

Coach

Kicking off our New York Fashion Week SS22 report is none other than Coach. As a love letter to New York, this collection pays tribute to the Big Apple and its famous – Central Park, Zabar’s, Serendipity and the Brooklyn Bridge – attractions. Stuart Vevers’ explores the archives to celebrate Coach’s first head designer Bonnie Cashin – who also created the iconic Turnlock. Staying true to the American visionary, this collection embraces Cashin’s signature looks. You can expect oversized statement pieces in playful houndstooth and plaid patterns in colourful variations. For a twist, the cool skater vibes appear on boxy tees, low-rise bottoms, along denim-on-denim looks. Our verdict? Coach is proof that you can introduce prints and colours to your wardrobe without going over the top.

Image credit: Courtesy of Coach

Moschino

Here’s the theme for the summer: chic and exuberant. Jeremy Scott presented his collection titled ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ with novelty and a youthful twist. If you take a closer look at the prints, you can easily spot nursery rhymes and cartoon motifs. If you sense a nostalgic homage to the ‘90s sitcom The Nanny, then your hunch is right. The ‘90s style icon Fran Drescher resembles these key – knitted to pegged dresses, matching co-ords and babydoll coats – silhouettes. However, the candy-coloured prints and accessories shouldn’t go unnoticed. Pink rubber duckies earrings to candy chain necklaces, a fuzzy ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ purse, farm animal-shaped accessories, stacking wooden clutch and more inject liveliness. Doesn’t this make you want to dress up for luncheon with the girls?

Image credit: Moschino

Tory Burch

With the opening of its latest NYC boutique on Mercer Street, it makes sense to celebrate with a block party. The SS22 collection is timeless, tasteful, and a dream with its humble juxtaposition of colours and details. This season’s Tory Burch is filled with signature staples as each piece shines for every occasion and season. The colours come in bold shades juxtaposed against plaid and stripe patterns for an effortless day-to-night affair. Here’s what’s in: knit corsets, baggy trousers, piping detailing and a ruffled sleeve. It’s clear that comfort is key based on the easy-wearing silhouettes, however, it doesn’t mean you need to dress down. With Tory Burch, you can go all the way.

Image credit: Tory Burch

Michael Kors

Two words: urban romance. Michael Kors’ projects a wardrobe that exudes chic and confidence for a blissful summer. This season’s highlights serve a carefree and timeless spirit. Staple summer pieces such as plunging necklines, off-shoulder pieces, gingham shirts, relaxed suiting, lace embroidery caught our gaze. However, if you’re feeling bold, baring midriffs, peekaboo cut-outs and bra tops are a common theme this season. It’s obvious that Michael Kors is in the mood for love. Don’t you want a Michael Kors piece in your closet for romantic getaways and dinner dates?

Image credit: Michael Kors

Hero & Featured image credit: Courtesy of Coach