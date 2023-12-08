Step into the Samba Retreat and walk away with the new adidas Sambae

adidas launches the Samba Retreat, with a collection of shoes including the iconic Samba OG, Handball Spezial and the latest Sambae for women.

Walk the streets of New York and you’ll find the adidas Samba at every corner. It’s such an iconic statement pair of shoes for the young and energetic on-the-go city folks — seen with a varsity jacket and jeans, or even paired with a casual suit look. The adidas Samba OG in particular complements without taking away the attention from its wearer, offering the right amount of panache and style.

That’s exactly what the shoe embodies — a wonderful and unforgettable celebration with loved ones this holiday season. It is also the holiday season that inspires the adidas Samba Retreat. Where heritage meets contemporary, this selection of staple footwear and apparel is designed to inspire you to make the joyous season count.

adidas Samba and Sambae

Right off the bat, the shoe is designed to catch attention. The iconic three stripes make it easily identifiable with a subtle touch of “SAMBA” in gold on the side.

The gum sole, in a darker grey tone adds a layer of edge and ruggedness when juxtaposed against the soft suede overlays at the front. The silhouette stays true to the original silhouette with a tasteful, low-profile, soft leather upper. The tongue gives a pop of blue, showcasing the adidas originals emblem front and centre.

In conjunction with the release of Samba Retreat, the collection also debuts the new Sambae, a higher sole iteration of adidas iconic Samba crafted for women.

Apart from the iconic Samba OG, and the new Sambae for the ladies, the collection also features the Handball Spezial. Versatile and iconic, these are the best kicks to step into the holiday season and forward to the new year.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out the adidas Samba Retreat Pop-Up Coffee Cart that’s available at adidas Brand Center Sunway Pyramid and other newly launched adidas Home of Sports at The Exchange TRX starting 8th December 2023, for a limited time only.

(All images from adidas)