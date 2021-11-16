Store Explore: adidas elevates the shopping experience with the all-new 1 Utama store

adidas welcomes its customers to visit the latest retail hub at Malaysia’s largest shopping centre – adidas 1 Utama store.

With a brand new and refreshed outlook, the latest adidas 1 Utama store — now relocated to LG307 on Highstreet — boasts a bigger floor space and creative design elements to excite passersby and customers.

Officially opened on 12 November 2021, customers will be introduced to an enhanced store concept, fitted to elevate customers’ in-store shopping experience, complemented with multiple digital touch-points to showcase an array of adidas’ pinnacle products. And with personalisation being more popular than ever, the adidas 1 Utama store comes with a personalised shopping experience — featuring a unique runway that leads in from the entrance, guiding shoppers to discover the assortment of apparel and footwear for running, training, football, basketball and athleisure wear, including accessories.

Exuding a warm and modern view, the adidas 1 Utama store utilises bronze plated plinths in various sizes to allow for product lay-downs, elevating product presentation, whilst adding a touch of luxe to this retail space.

Moving towards the women’s zone, the latest adidas product innovation for women — the Marimekko and Future Icon collections are instantly visible from the launch zone. Shoppers will be welcomed by the striking rainbow films in the surroundings, and be swayed by the curated women’s collections in a modernised and authentic way.

The adidas 1 Utama store also carries apparel, footwear, and accessories catered for infants up to 14-year-old teenagers. Representing the brand’s spirit in open sourcing and collaborations, shoppers can browse the energising, playful LEGO and Disney collection for kids while admiring the iridescent decor and KL skyline on the wall.

The brand also believes that by looking back at our archive of culture and memories, it empowers the brand to innovate for the future. Inspired by adidas’ remarkable and iconic interior concept from the headquarters – “Back of House”, the ambience at the adidas Originals space is clean and contemporary.

The section features a curated range of the adidas Originals foundation products, which includes the always-on adicolor collection. The footwear display wall showcases the iconic adidas silhouettes such as Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum in the latest colourways.

Influenced by fashion-meets-sports culture, the men’s area of the adidas 1 Utama store is designed for individuals who want to make sports part of their lifestyle. As gym facilities are back in operation and consumers are allowed to partake in outdoor sports, the new store is the ideal place to complete your necessary gear, ranging from sports performance and athletics wear. A wide range of the brand’s iconic graphic tee is being displayed on the wall, ensuring comfort with the brand’s best innovation while consumers go about their daily regime.

There is a strong sense of playfulness that is enveloped into the whole shopping experience. The basketball zone, for that matter, has been developed to be a unique identifier for the adidas 1 Utama store. Taking inspiration from the athletes’ playground, this locally curated space showcases elements such as basketball court floorings and signages. Designed with performance and style in mind, the store offers the finest basketball apparel and footwear catered towards different age ranges, for instance, the popular Dame and Harden collections.

In line with the new store opening, the adidas 1 Utama Store has also dedicated a pop up lounge outside the store, giving customers a glimpse of what they can expect to see in-store. Inspired by the ‘basketball court’ style, the lounge combines elements such as basketball court floorings, and a line-up of mannequins surrounded by the rainbow films display. The mannequins will be donning the brand’s best innovations by showcasing its key looks every month.

Visit the adidas 1 Utama store this month from now until 30 November 2021 to receive a complimentary face mask and a performance bag when you spend RM500 and above.