Store Explore: BONIA’s new concept store in IOI City Mall is a treat for minimalists

Inside BONIA’s latest store situated in IOI City Mall — the largest mall in Southern Klang Valley — visual escapism becomes as much a part of the experience as shopping is.

Following BONIA’s flagship store that opened its doors earlier this year in Suria KLCC, the brand continues to inspire self-expression in its physical stores — through art and aesthetic objects. The concept of the ‘gallery’ is still evident as ever in its latest store located in IOI City Mall, except this time with a more minimalistic touch. Designed by multi award-winning international architecture and design firm Spacemen Studio, BONIA’s new boutique plays on curves and geometric patterns.

Upon stepping into the store, you’re instantly met with a series of free-standing furniture and display units in matte peach tones, shades of terracotta and plush carpeted floors. A cosy amoeba-shaped wall nook takes to one side, and glass tables are dotted across the space to give it a homey yet elegant feel. Along with the curves and shapes, the store also keeps up its sculptural sensibility while Norwegian pink marble counters — a dash of femininity, contrasted with the rest of the store’s muted colour tones.

The new concept store by BONIA is meant to evoke a calm, serene feeling to accompany your shopping experience. A means of escapism that would make you feel like you’ve been transported to a totally different realm — something far more elevated than the real world. Its green-toned, undulating walls, ceiling clad in stucco and soft ambient lighting lends the store a sort of ‘urban nature’ vibe.

Right from its fluted façade shopfront, the store feels very contained within itself. The brand’s latest offerings in handbags, accessories and lifestyle products are arranged with simplicity, and therein also lies its charm.

The new BONIA concept store is located at Level G, Lot G-204, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Phase 2. Learn more about BONIA on its official website here.