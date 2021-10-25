Store Explore: Braun Büffel reopens in Sunway Pyramid with a brand new look

The Braun Büffel store in Sunway Pyramid is back and better than ever.

Braun Büffel has finally reopened its doors in Sunway Pyramid, the shopping hub of Subang Jaya, Selangor. The brand’s store design concept sets the tone for a whole new Braun Büffel brand retail experience that invites visitors with a welcoming and relaxed vibe.

From an architectural standpoint, the new design concept radiates contemporary luxury, where a fusion of heritage and modernity meets industrial chic. The store experience keeps up with the modern eclecticism that embodies Braun Büffel’s new brand vision and its latest collections.

The in-store experience

To complement the collections of premium leather handbags and accessories carried by the Braun Büffel brand, the mood within the 1,112 square feet store is one of modern luxury, paired with quality craftsmanship. The store façade that fuses brushed champagne gold fonts against soft white frames, illuminates the luxurious and exclusive aesthetic of the boutique.

On top of that, marble stone tiles in light grey with streaks of white tones are juxtaposed against hints of leather finishes that make up a feature wall, mirroring Braun Büffel’s new pieces on display. Artisanal hand-brushed finishes on the cement screed also provide a three-dimensional textured effect on both the floors and walls, paying homage to the brand’s penchant for artistic expressions of creativity. Surrounding the women’s collection, a curved accent wall in pastel rose pink accentuates the sophistication and elegance.

To celebrate its Sunway Pyramid store reopening, Braun Büffel is offering a 10% discount on all full priced items until 31 October 2021.

The newly reopened Braun Büffel store is located at G1.35 on the Ground Floor of Sunway Pyramid. Check out the Braun Büffel website to find out more.