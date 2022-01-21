Store Explore: Burberry unveils a new luxury design concept at The Gardens Mall

The new Burberry store at The Gardens Mall takes on a minimalist approach with edgy dimensions to give its space a breath of fresh air.

After months of refurbishment, Burberry reopens its doors at The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur featuring the brand’s new luxury design concept. The new global store direction was designed in collaboration with renowned architect Vincenzo De Cotiis.

Juxtaposing brutalist elements with luxurious elements, the coming together of a modern yet distinctly brilliant space takes place. The store highlights display fixtures, plinths and unique furniture pieces designed by Vincenzo, and constructed in a variety of textures from concrete to ceramics, as well as high gloss surfaces.

The core colours of the Burberry check — beige, black, white and red — are reimagined throughout the store. The iconic pattern is also represented in the ceiling with the lighting zones reflecting that of the Burberry check.

From the way the space is demarcated, it encourages visitors to explore from one end to the other — on the left starts with the womenswear while the right side highlights a selection of signature bags from the label. The centre attraction is the checkered flooring in black and white, offering a much-needed retro vibe that’s akin to the brand. Take your time to explore the interiors, and find yourself stumbling upon the private changing room that’s decked in sweet pastel tones and lots of luxurious glossy finish. The ‘hidden’ fitting rooms, which can be entered from one of the concealed doors, add a touch of seamlessness to the overall boutique experience.

Shop the latest collections

Located within the new luxury precinct in The Gardens Mall, the store will house Burberry’s latest collections of men and women including styles from the Spring/Summer 2022 Pre-Collection. The collection comprises silk shirts and skirts with printed swan graphic for women, as well as t-shirts and sweatshirts with a globe graphic for men. The brand’s signature trench coats are also featured with the likes of the Westminster, the Kensington, and the Chelsea in black and honey tones.

In time for the Lunar New Year, the exclusive CNY collection will also be displayed. A repertoire of tiger-stripe leitmotifs in orange hue festoons the signature bags such as the Lola and Olympia, as well as cashmere scarves and sneakers. One of our favourite pieces include a silk pyjamas silhouette comprising a matching shirt and shorts, featuring a vibrant tiger monogram.

A new perspective on the signature TB Monogram print is also introduced in a honey beige hue, punctuated with bright orange B motifs, including the Burberry heritage trench, pussy-bow blouses, pleated skirts and Italian-woven nylon lightweight jackets.

Not to be missed are the beloved accessories, that include the quilted leather Lola bag in bright red, black and camel, as well as the Olympia bag that’s available in black, Burgundy and melange.

Of course, the interior space also photographs very well as shown by some of our favourite influencers in town.

The new Burberry store is now open at Ground Floor, The Gardens Mall Kuala Lumpur.