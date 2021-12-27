Store Explore: CHARLES & KEITH’s new concept store in Suria KLCC provides a respite from the outside world

The first of its kind in Malaysia, CHARLES & KEITH’s new concept store takes on a pared back approach in its design, allowing customers to slow down and enjoy the shopping process.

CHARLES & KEITH, the go-to label for accessible designs on the cutting edge of fashion, has officially unveiled its new concept store, the first in Malaysia. Located at the popular Suria KLCC Mall in Kuala Lumpur, it marks the brand’s third concept store opening globally in the last quarter of 2021 — with the first two in Hong Kong’s Citiplaza Mall in October, and E Sky Mall in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung later this month.

The new concept store maintains a clean and minimal colour scheme that is the hallmark of CHARLES & KEITH’s aesthetics but with a softer touch — with added gradual curves and cleaner lines flowing throughout the store. Designed with the aim of being a space that lets customers slow down and really take in the products, the concept store is built to provide an interlude from the noise of the outside world.

With powder coated aluminium fixtures, travertine stone laminate and white statuario marble laminate pedestals, the luxurious décor perfectly complements the brand’s stylish collections — including the premium CHARLES & KEITH Collection — making them shine in the forefront in the pristine setting.

Each section of the store is curated to communicate a story to the customers. From footwear and bags to lifestyle accessories, customers are encouraged to explore the diverse product selection and browse through the latest trends.

The newly opened CHARLES & KEITH concept store is located at the Concourse level in Suria KLCC Mall. Check out the official CHARLES & KEITH website to find out more.