Store Explore: Fashion and art come together at BONIA’s new flagship store in Suria KLCC

Located on the ground level of Suria KLCC, BONIA’s new flagship store transports you to a gallery space, where its products are works of art.

BONIA launches its latest flagship store with one objective front and centre: to inspire self-expression and exploration, through art and aesthetic objects. Nestled on the ground level of Suria KLCC, in the heart of the city, the store spans 2,211 square feet and is designed exclusively by London-based interior architect Oskar Kohnen, also the founder of Oskar Kohnen Studio.

“We are beyond excited to have worked with Oskar Kohnen on our new flagship store concept,” expresses Jonathan Liang, Creative Director at BONIA Group. “We wanted someone who understood our brand vision and could blend art and fashion in an experiential space that was progressive and inquisitive, which Oskar does perfectly. This store challenges the way people view BONIA as a lifestyle, luxury brand.”

With a vision rooted in craftsmanship and individuality, the store’s concept reflects the space of a museum or art gallery, where beautiful objects of desire are presented, with the aim to creatively immerse and inspire every visitor into the world of BONIA. From the brand’s latest handbags and accessories to its offerings in lifestyle and tableware, you will find it all arranged with an elegance that is unlike any retail experience.

“The space is supposed to be a playground, not a predetermined showroom,” Oskar Kohnen explains. “I wanted it to be a large gallery-like space that changes the way you look at fashion.”

As you step into BONIA’s new flagship store, you’ll find that the materials and interior finishings include grey terrazzo flooring, with black and green marble, breeze block screen bricks in terracotta and a Barrisol ceiling — all created in collaboration with local craftsmen. The store’s highlight feature is its mint green abstract staircase, which exhibits BONIA’s journey from its humble beginnings to the evergreen heritage brand that it is today.

“Our flagship store is a reflection of our brand’s identity that meshes heritage with immersive experiences,” said Dato’ Sri Daniel Chiang, Executive Director at BONIA Group. “As a visionary label, we wanted an experiential store that deeply captivates our customers in the design beliefs that BONIA upholds.”

The new BONIA flagship store is located at the Ground Level in Suria KLCC. For more information about BONIA, head to its official website.