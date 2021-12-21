Store Explore: Less is more at Onitsuka Tiger’s flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Onitsuka Tiger’s flagship store in Malaysia is now open at Level 3 of Pavilion Mall Kuala Lumpur.

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has officially opened its doors to its flagship store in Kuala Lumpur. Located at the iconic Pavilion Mall Kuala Lumpur, the store is a standalone 2,016 square feet space located on Level 3 of Pavilion Elite. Walk in through the entrance where the famous fountain is and you’ll find the store tucked neatly on the left wing.

The new flagship store in Kuala Lumpur carries minimalistic ideals, in an engaging in-store experience for fashion, design, and sneaker connoisseurs. The store interiors highlights a textured, timber sealer wall showcasing the premium Nippon Made series which is exclusively made in Japan. It combines traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques and styling.

Within the store, the layout is demarcated simplistically to highlight an open space that’s layered with two see-through display panels, showcasing a selection of the latest kicks Onitsuka Tiger has in store. The space is pristine, in brilliant white lighting flooding the interiors for a sophisticated look.

Visitors will also relish in the capsule collection showcased in the store — The Darjeeling Flowers is conceived by Onitsuka Tiger’s Creative Director Andrea Pompilio in collaboration with Toyoki Adachi. The Autumn Winter 2021 collection is also on display, with a Himalayas-inspired repertoire of athleisure-forward pieces, outerwear and more to check out.

To celebrate the opening of its flagship boutique, Friends of Onitsuka Tiger were invited to be part of a special photoshoot, dressed in the Autumn Winter 2021 collection. Check them out below.