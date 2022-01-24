Store Explore: Levi’s new INDIGO store in Suria KLCC offers a personalised shopping experience

Now open on the third floor of Suria KLCC, Levi’s new retail store brings an exciting new concept to its customers.

Levi’s has officially launched the all-new INDIGO store, nestled on Level 3 at Suria KLCC right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The new store promises to be the ultimate destination for an unparalleled and personalised shopping experience that epitomises the brand’s denim leadership, originality and authenticity.

“The INDIGO store is designed to elevate the shopping experience for our existing loyal fans, including young fashion enthusiasts,” explains Imran Butt, Country Manager of Levi Strauss Malaysia & Singapore. “Echoing the effortless appeal of Levi’s brand, the large-format store enables us to showcase our extensive lifestyle product assortments whilst bringing our brand story to life. This reflects the brand’s vision to create a deeper connection with our existing and potential customers.”

A standalone store covering a total of 203 sqm, the Levi’s store is the first to adopt the new concept, with a distinctive, attractive, and authentic look. It takes advantage of the sophisticated technology with a variety of customisations, comprising the omnichannel capabilities to provide an enhanced shopping experience for consumers through an AOS system — offering an endless-aisle concept for the customer to shop for the right size and fit.

The in-store experience

Upon entering this new INDIGO store, you will immediately be greeted with a spectacular entry exhibition in the form of a giant LED screen. Feast your eyes on a brand new ambience of an open, spacious and light-filled interior as you walk in.

If you’ve been to the store before, you’d notice an entire new look being presented. The newly refurbished store embraces an open concept that allows shoppers a complete view of the space in one full circle. With a seemingly endless browsing area to explore, you can expect to see exciting new collections front and centre — from its iconic denim wear to its lifestyle non-denim collections such as Red TabTM Sweats and loungewear, as well as the premium Levi’s Vintage Collection. The mannequins dotted around the entrance beckons the progressive and the fashion-forward, as they are adorned with the brand’s latest seasonal releases and styles.

Its fitting rooms, covering an area of 32 sqm, offer real and true comfort. The experience is further heightened with a majestic view of the KLCC Park, which you can enjoy right from the Style Lounge area. Take your best OOTDs with perfect natural lighting from the fitting room area, that is entirely opened up for the first time.

Personalisation is the name of the game

In its efforts to maximise its promise of a personalised shopping experience, Levi’s also introduces its full-fledged Tailor Shop in Malaysia. This customisation area offers a breadth of personalised services curated by a Levi’s Master Tailor, for the benefit of customers to unleash self-expression through creativity and craftsmanship.

Regarded as the ‘heart and soul’ of the Levi’s shopping experience, you can personalise new purchases or even revive your favourite vintage Levi’s pieces by adding your own flair to them: with a wide option of pins, coloured buttons, patches and even embroidery designs.

Beyond customisation, you can look forward to the first Digital Print Bar in Malaysia, where you get to choose from a selection of Levi’s exclusive graphics to print your very own version of the Levi’s T-shirt in a multitude of colours.

Experience the newly opened Levi’s INDIGO store on the third floor of Suria KLCC. Check out the official website for Levi’s Malaysia or visit its Instagram page to learn more.