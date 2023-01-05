Store Explore: Longchamp unveils new Parisian apartment-like boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Longchamp opens new store concept in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, resembling a typical and inviting apartment in Paris.

Longchamp’s illustrious history began in 1948 and the French Maison has since expanded to about 80 countries. One of them is, of course, our beloved Malaysia. On 23 December 2022, Longchamp opened its doors to a whole new shopping experience with a new boutique in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Designed to resemble a classic Parisian apartment — an ode to its city of birth, the store (which spans approximately 127.17 sqm) mirrors Longchamp’s energy, savoir-faire, and heritage. The warm and inviting ambiance takes excited guests on a journey as they peruse and enjoy all that Longchamp has to offer. A high desk sets the moods at the entrance where key pieces of the season are highlighted.

A quick glimpse across the space reveals cosy house, dotted with statement chairs, rugs, and vintage furniture while a combination of light and dark green accents the area. The new boutique is home to bags, small leather goods, travel items, and more. Currently, you will also be able to find Longchamp‘s festive collection inspired by Champagne bubbles and the brand’s latest collaboration with D’heygere.

Right across from the main doors is the Le Pliage® wall. Arranged according to the bags’ formats and colours, this installation pays tribute to the legacy that Le Pliage® holds. The Longchamp store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur also houses curated pieces that reflect the brand’s values and codes. They include “Donut” mugs by Pia Chevalier and lacquer trays by Philippe Model.

The next time you feel like transporting yourself to a beautiful Parisian apartment, you know where to go! Longchamp Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is located on the third floor of the mall and opens from 10am to 10pm everyday.

(Photos by Longchamp)