Store Explore: Paul&Shark opens its first flagship store in Malaysia at The Starhill KL

The new store, located right at the heart of KL’s most prominent shopping belt, Bukit Bintang, will carry all Paul&Shark iconic collections.

It could not be more apt that Paul&Shark, a brand that exudes elegance and sophistication, makes its first mark in Malaysia in The Starhill Kuala Lumpur — the iconic luxury mall in Bukit Bintang positioned as Home of the Tastemakers. The 140 square-metre flagship store offers the best of experiential retail in an intimate boutique environment, so shoppers will enjoy a refined home-like ambience infused with warm hospitality and stylish aesthetics of true Tastemakers.

“This new opening marks an important step in our mid-long term expansion strategy in Southeast Asia,” said Andrea Dini, President and CEO of Paul&Shark. “Malaysia is a country I visited several times both on business and for leisure, with a market that’s very knowledgeable about fashion, contemporary designs and luxury sportswear.”

What you can find here

Paul&Shark has long been known for its casual and sophisticated style. From organic cotton polo shirts that are soft and light on the skin, to timeless outerwear you can pair with just about anything, Paul&Shark certainly houses must-have pieces in every man’s wardrobe.

As the brand’s reference and starting point, the knitwear collection, like the sea, has undergone changes in styles and customs while always remaining true to its essence. Paul&Shark’s traditional colours stand out as you roam through the store, blue first and foremost — the deep navy blue that reminds us of the depths of the sea.

Passion for the sea and the marine ecosystem is embodied in the Paul&Shark collections, through its commitment to sustainability by using responsible raw materials, ranging from recycled plastic to eco-wool and second life goose down, as well as the latest ECONYL® garments made from regenerated nylon.

Check out the tag on each garment to find out the interesting facts and features in the making of the pieces. These are innovative clothings that truly hit the mark when it comes to sustainability and the elements of nature. What we love about the the collection is the recycled plastic material as well as compartments with E.M.W Protection that negates electromagnetic waves from your electronic devices into your body.

“Our appetite to create innovative new products and collections is infinite. The planet’s resources aren’t,” said Andrea Dini. “But thanks to Paul&Shark’s commitment to use sustainable, raw materials, we can have both: new products and a better environment and help to close the loop.”

When visiting the store, be sure to check out Paul&Shark’s signature polo tees in a wide variety of colours, as well as its Save The Sea initiative to help raise awareness on marine life and its ecosystem.

Paul&Shark is located on the Upper Ground Floor in The Starhill KL at Bukit Bintang.