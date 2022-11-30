Store Explore: Prada celebrates its grand reopening in Pavilion KL with a star-studded affair

As Prada unveiled its brand-new image inside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, all eyes were glued to the stars who made a special appearance for the store’s reopening.

Prada’s reopening in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur kicked off with a bang last week as the Italian luxury label and General Manager Elaine Teo celebrated its new image in the presence of Malaysia’s hottest faces. As soon as the doors opened and the store was inaugurated, the evening turned its tide toward the stars in attendance: model and actor Meerqeen, Yaya Zahir, Daiyan Trisha, Alvin Chong, Eyka Farhana, Scha Alyahya, Lynn Lim, Brian See, Zhen Ning, Jack Gohr, Jestinna Kuan and Christinna Kuan. But the highlight of the night was no other than Thai heartthrob Win Metawin, who literally stole the show in an all-black Prada ensemble with ardent fans who awaited since morning to catch a glimpse of the 2gether protagonist.

Keeping with the theme, the guests were all decked out in monochrome madness. The store’s totally renovated look is a touch of both classy and sophisticated. Inspired by the original Prada store in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, the interior of this revamped Prada features the brand’s iconic elements — black and white chequered marble floor with an iconic pastel green, interpreted here in the historic Prada niche. To finish off the homage, the store is dotted with Italian design furnishings from the 50s.

The newly refurbished Prada in Pavilion KL makes the most of its space. Extending over approximately 340 square metres over two levels, the store houses both collections of ready-to-wear pieces, leather goods, footwear and accessories. Upstairs is where you’ll find the men’s area, characterised by a casual atmosphere: the green niches are interspersed with wooden furnishings, giving the space a masculine feel. Metal counters and more wooden display tables merge the classic with the modern to create a fresh interpretation of Prada’s sophisticated style.

Here’s a closer look at the star-studded Prada’s grand reopening in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

(Images by Prada)