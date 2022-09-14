facebook
14 Sep 2022 11:00 AM

Store Explore: The first HUGO store is now in Malaysia

Ronn Tan

Launching in the heart of Kuala Lumpur is Malaysia’s first HUGO store; situated in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre.

There’s a new fashion house debut in town and it goes by HUGO. Yes, it’s exactly what you have in mind. On 26 August 2022, HUGO BOSS officially opened the first ever store of its kind here in Malaysia. Located in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre in KL, the new spot is also Asia Pacific’s first store with the new brand store concept.

HUGO BOSS store in KL
The boutique spans 86.6 square metres, featuring vivid brand colours

Highlighting the brand’s bold attitude is the classic red colour throughout the store interior. In addition to the open facade design, the boutique — spanning 86.6 square metres — is home to the latest Fall-Winter 2022 Menswear collections. The current campaign features Korean-American rapper Big Matthew, Guyanese-American rapper SAINt JHN, and American model Selah Marley. Signature red, white, and black colours are visible throughout the collection.

HUGO BOSS store in KL
The store currently displays Fall/Winter 2022 menswear

Traverse along the store’s wavy metallic wall element or shiny and brushed steel surfaces as you discover an extensive selection of boundary-pushing pieces, from denim outerwear to shoes and accessories. HUGO BOSS now comprises two brands after January 2022’s Brand Refresh — HUGO and BOSS.

For more information, visit this website.

(All images by HUGO BOSS)

