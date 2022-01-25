Store Explore: Under Armour’s new concept store in Suria KLCC is its largest in Malaysia

Under Armour welcomes 2022 with the goal to gear up all athletes and fans for the new year’s fitness journey in its latest retail concept store.

Under Armour reopens its flagship brand house in Suria KLCC with a brand new retail concept. The new Brand House City Concept Store, located on Level 3 of Suria KLCC, spans 5,300 sq.ft., making it the largest ever Under Armour brand house in Malaysia.

Built to provide an experiential journey for the most passionate fitness enthusiasts and athletes, the first step within the concept store immediately transports you to the most intense athlete’s playground. From apparel and accessories to shoes, you will be readily greeted by the new collections, all ready to armour you up. Get an instant boost of adrenaline when you encounter the bright and ecstatic interior of the new Brand House City Concept Store.

The in-store experience

Nestled in between the fitting rooms is the FLEX Zone, decked out with a relaxing ambience and casual seating, ideally designed to let you flex and relax while you continue shopping for your gears. Even the concept of the new store’s fitting rooms is unique; besides trying on your favourites, you can also try on the latest collections equipped in the different fitting rooms, step out of your own comfort zones and go even further with Under Armour.

Shop the latest Under Armour collections in its entirety, including the latest collections such as the Curry Flow 9, the “Street Pack” Collection with Sesame Street, and the Spring/Summer 2022 Collections.

The Curry Flow 9 collection has been upgraded, and is now a lot lighter and more breathable, providing enhanced comfort and control throughout even the most dynamic basketball movements. The shoe is also available in a vibrant Sesame Street-inspired colourway, which celebrates Sesame Street’s iconic characters. Die-hard fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Project Rock can also find the most iconic apparel and accessories in the Project Rock Zone, a section of the store dedicated to the collaboration which is perfect for those into weight training, crossfit and other HIIT workouts.

The Under Armour Brand House City Concept Store is located at Level 3 in Suria KLCC. For more information about Under Armour, head to its official website.