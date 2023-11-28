Stüssy x Birkenstock: Style meets comfort in new Solana sandal

Explore the perfect blend of fashion and comfort with the Birkenstock Solana Sandal, an iconic collaboration between Stüssy and Birkenstock.

The new shoe takes inspiration from the footwear brand’s classic one-strap Kyoto style and reimagines it in a snuggly form. The comfort-first Solana is an even cosier Kyoto, giving the one-strap sandal a fluffy shearling lining for the colder months ahead.

The Stüssy and Birkenstock campaign sees the pairs chilling on beach sand and also by a bonfire, meaning that Solana aims to be an all-season choice for both indoor and outdoor use. Well, if you are considering something for barbecue nights in the evening and a chill day at the beach in the afternoon, these slip-on beauties will bring a clean and contemporary vibe to your footwear collection.

So as you get your wishlist ready, let’s take a closer look at this iconic collaboration.

Stüssy x Birkenstock: All about the comfy collab

The Solana sandal is the love child of comfort and style, marrying Birkenstock’s iconic design with Stüssy’s skate-inspired flair.

⁠Let’s talk aesthetics. The Stüssy Birks ditch the conventional extra strap, opting instead for a sleek silhouette dressed in pale hues — bone, caramel and washed green. It’s a palette that screams sophistication with a hint of rebellion.

For the chilly months, the Solana doesn’t just keep your style game strong but also wraps your feet in a fluffy shearling lining. The suede upper proudly boasts Stüssy branding hits, reminiscent of the brand’s corduroy-clad Boston clogs.

And don’t get disappointed Birkenstock purists — the beloved cork footbed is still there, ensuring that Birkenstock comfort we all love.

Where can you rock the new Solana Birks?

Literally, anywhere your heart desires. Whether you’re planning a barbecue under the stars or a laid-back day at the beach, the Solana sandal will help you power through in style.

⁠So, when are the Stüssy and Birkenstock’s Solana sandals dropping?

The Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals are set to drop worldwide on November 24, hitting select chapter stores and the official website. There will also be a separate release via Birkenstock’s exclusive line 1774 on November 27.

(Hero and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Stüssy)

The story originally appeared in August Man Singapore.