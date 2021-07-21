Though it might sound oxymoronic, but brighten up your summer by getting the shades on.

Thanks to the unbearable glare, it’s time to flaunt this summer’s trendy coloured sunnies. Shift your outlook to wide-eyed or retro as the ‘80s and ‘90s are making a comeback. The likes of Valentino, Boss, Max Mara, and more dispatched these nostalgia-inspired accessories onto the Spring/Summer 2021 runway. It’s now your turn to tap into the trend. Whether you’re in lockdown or not, these radiant shades are bound to elevate your ensembles – perfect for vaccination appointments, grocery runs and future holiday plans too. Scroll down to see what made it on our fashion radar this season.

Hero & Featured image credit: Unsplash/Vasiliki Theodoridou