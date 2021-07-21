Though it might sound oxymoronic, but brighten up your summer by getting the shades on.
Thanks to the unbearable glare, it’s time to flaunt this summer’s trendy coloured sunnies. Shift your outlook to wide-eyed or retro as the ‘80s and ‘90s are making a comeback. The likes of Valentino, Boss, Max Mara, and more dispatched these nostalgia-inspired accessories onto the Spring/Summer 2021 runway. It’s now your turn to tap into the trend. Whether you’re in lockdown or not, these radiant shades are bound to elevate your ensembles – perfect for vaccination appointments, grocery runs and future holiday plans too. Scroll down to see what made it on our fashion radar this season.
Hero & Featured image credit: Unsplash/Vasiliki Theodoridou
You can never go wrong with striking red, especially when it represents confidence and success. Flaunt it with Burberry’s fiery pair as the gold ‘B’ motif takes centre stage with its contrasting combo. Made in red bio-acetate with tonal bio lenses, these frames and lenses are stylish and eco-friendly. You’ll appreciate its trend-transcending versatility, lasting for many seasons to come.
Style it: Pair it with a crisp button-down shirt and slouchy trousers, or a linen pantsuit set for a breezy look.
Island getaway, here we come. Summer is all about injecting vibrant shades into your wardrobe. This turquoise hue will transport you to a serene ambience. Thanks to the line detail surrounding the frames, it is edgy and brings some sparks when paired with your abstract graphic pieces, or even the occasional monochrome sets.
Style it: Flaunt your matching ensembles for a cohesive look.
Subtle but powerful, pastels are mainstays in the spring/summer season. Tinted sunglasses evoke that cyberpunk-meets-Y2K vibe, and is de rigueur for all fashion mavens. A humble tribute to ’90s fashion, it is also versatile. Wear it to the beach, coffee dates or summer road trips. Don’t forget to whip out your bandana, baguette bag and double denim.
Style it: Go bold with pastel-coloured outfits, or tone it down with your go-to neutrals.
If you’re obsessed with the ’70s, this yellow-tinted piece by Emporio Armani should be on your wishlist. Consider this a modern interpretation of the hippie palette, especially when the juxtaposing palette sparks a futuristic and sporty flair. From summer holidays to city strolls, you’re going to love having this in your collection.
Style it: Pair it with your oversized blazers and bermuda pants, or layer a ruched dress underneath.
Your oversized square-shaped sunnies are a definite giveaway to anyone to avoid having a conversations with you. The latest JC logo sunglasses are of a clean yet chic aesthetic destined for the summer. Plus, the three-dimensional jewel detail and the scintillating frame add to the flair. This is taking us back to the early ’00s – now where did I bury my Juicy Couture pieces.
Style it: Let the accessory speak for itself. Wear your basic shirt and denim combo, or your favourite sundresses for a change.