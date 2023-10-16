Supermodel Naomi Campbell walks for Malaysian label Rizman Ruzaini at Dubai Fashion Week

Fronting innumerable runways across a generation’s worth of key fashion moments, in addition to a plethora of magazine covers, editorials, and campaign shoots, Naomi Campbell leaves no doubt about her rightful claim to the title of ‘supermodel’. And in a fortuitous coming together of industry titans on both a local and global scale, the 53-year-old fashion legend has walked on the runway of none other than local label Rizman Ruzaini’s Spring/Summer 2024 showcase.

The collection’s debut, which was held during the second Dubai Fashion Week, was meant to serve as the closing event for the seven-day itinerary. Dubai’s considerable appetite for luxury consumption has easily turned it into a forerunner in the fashion capital race, with the event attracting European juggernauts such as Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Moschino, to furnish its schedule.

Naomi Campbell walks for Rizman Ruzaini Spring/Summer 2024

In a press statement issued by the Arab Fashion Council, the evening was marked by some notable firsts, chief being Campbell’s official debut on the Dubai Fashion Week runway, as well as that of wunderkind duo Rizman Ruzaini. Predictably, a veritable pantheon of Malaysian and regional celebrities attended in force for the occasion, given the label’s longstanding reputation as one of Malaysia’s most eminent couturiers.

For Spring/Summer 2024, the Rizman Ruzaini woman adopts grand luster in deep, resonant contrasts, expressed through breathtakingly delicate embroidery and beadwork that have since become a brand signature. Show notes indicate that the designers had been inspired by the Nusantara folk legend of the Naga Seri Gumum, which speaks of a dragon that slumbers deep under the ripples of Tasik Chini in the state of Pahang.

In that regard, the designers do not veer far from the richness of the lake’s lore, presenting a range of sensuous evening-appropriate silhouettes that wear the water’s enigmatic palette with vivid radiance. As for the Fashion For Relief founder herself, Campbell closed the show wearing a full-length sheath gown in black, embellished with crystals and paired with a matching bolero jacket.

Dubai Fashion Week was first established earlier this year in February as a joint initiative by the Dubai Design District and Arab Fashion Council. It caps off the traditional global Fashion Week routine, which began in September with New York, followed promptly by London, Milan, and Paris.

Feature and hero image credit: Rizman Ruzaini/Instagram